SAYRE — A Towanda man is in jail in lieu of $500,000 bail after allegedly vandalizing a room at Robert Packer Hospital and endangering police and hospital staff.
According to Sayre Borough Police, Walter Bump III, 34, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, a grade one felony; one count of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, a grade three felony; one count of criminal mischief, a grade three felony; one count of institutional vandalism, a grade three felony; one count of disarming a law enforcement officer, a grade three felony; one count resisting arrest, a grade two misdemeanor; one count of recklessly endangering another person, a grade two misdemeanor; and one count of disorderly conduct, a grade three misdemeanor following his alleged involvement in the incident, which took place Monday morning.
Police shared that they received a call of an out-of-control patient at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre at approximately 10 a.m. on Monday. Hospital staff informed police that the patient was locked in their secure holding room, had an active mental health warrant, and was not complying to any of their requests.
Officers made contact with the patient, Bump, who had broken a wood chair and was smashing the glass of the door and windows with it in the secure holding room, police said. Bump was asked several times by police to put down the piece of wood, which was sharpened off at one end.
Police added that Bump told an officer he would hit him in the head with the piece of wood and kill all of the other officers that were there if he opened the door to the room. An officer told Bump he was under arrest and needed to start complying with police commands.
Additional units were called before officers attempted to make physical contact with Bump, police shared. While police waited for backup, Bump punched holes in the drywall of the room and tore out a light switch receptacle and a badge access device.
Police added that throughout attempting to deescalate the situation, all officers and nursing staff became covered in small glass shards and numerous officers suffered minor injuries.
An officer put their taser in the light switch receptacle hole that Bump destroyed and activated it, electrifying Bump, police said. Bump was tasered an additional time by another officer to gain compliance. Bump continued to fight with officers and was soon taken to the ground and tried to grab an officer’s taser, but was not successful. An officer drive stunned Bump on the back of his neck to gain compliance and was placed in handcuffs.
Police shared that while in custody, Bump yelled obscenities and created a scene. He then attempted to kick the windows out of a police patrol vehicle and claimed that he had a blood borne disease as his blood was on several of the officers.
Police added that the damages of the scene were surveyed. Bump had destroyed the reinforced glass window on one of the entrance doors and a glass divider, and put a large hole in the drywall along with destroying multiple receptacles. Support services from RPH informed police that there was an estimated $10,000 in damages.
At the police station, Bump walked up to an officer and got inches from his face in an attempt to push him, police said. Officers placed Bump in a jail cell where he continued to threaten them.
Bump was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley prior to being sent to jail. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 16.
