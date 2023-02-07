Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Christine Hadlock, 41, of Waverly, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 48 months, fines of $3,000, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 30 months, for the offenses of Driving Under the Influence , misdemeanor 1, Possession of a small amount of Marijuana, misdemeanor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, misdemeanor 1, and Driving Under Suspension, summary.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Hadlock for the offenses occurring on Nov. 7, 2021.
James Vanderpool, 54, of Monroeton, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 48 hours to six months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, misdemeanor, first in 10 years.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vanderpool following investigation of an incident that occurred in Monroe Borough on Aug. 14, 2022.
Joseph Loori, 40, of Binghamton, NY was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 37 days to six months, fines of $250, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Loori following investigation of an incident that occurred in Warren Township on Oct. 5, 2021.
Caleb Alexander, 31, of Towanda, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for four days to six months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, misdemeanor, first in 10 years.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Alexander following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on Jan. 24, 2022.
Shainon Myers, 45, of Athens, PA was sentenced to County Intermediate Punishment for a period of two years, for the offense of Simple Assault-Physical Menace, Deadly Weapon Used Enhancement, misdemeanor 2.
Athens Township Police arrested Myers for the offense occurring on July 13, 2022.
Nikki Jayne, 32, of Mansfield, PA was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of nine months, for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, misdemeanor, second or subsequent offense.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Jayne following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Borough on Dec. 9, 2021.
Parker Petrowski, 22, of Roaring Branch, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for four months to 23 months, he will also register as a sex offender for 15 years, for the offense of Corruption of minors, felony 3.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Petrowski following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on June 1, 2022 through June 25, 2022.
Keith Vargson, 41, of Ulster, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days to 24 months followed by Probation Supervision for 36 months, fines of $1,500 plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, misdemeanor first degree.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vargson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Columbia Township on April 6, 2022.
