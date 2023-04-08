Guthrie holds Organ Donation Awareness ceremony and flag raising

SAYRE — April is National Donate Life Month, a time for those to consider possible life-saving organ and tissue donation and to recognize donors that make donation and transplantation possible.
The Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital was one of many hospitals across the country to raise the Donate Life flag to honor and recognize donors and recipients. An awareness ceremony for organ and tissue donation with several speakers was held prior to the flag raising on Wednesday.
Representatives from Guthrie and Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) spoke at the ceremony to note the importance of donation as well as guest speakers that shared their own personal stories with organ and tissue donation, bringing awareness to live-saving transplantation.
“We have cultivated a greater understanding of donation and transplantation here in our hospital and within our community,” said Debra Raupers, RN, Chief Nurse Executive for Guthrie. “Every single day we are supporting life and enriching our communities through organ, tissue, and corneal donation.”
President of Guthrie RPH Joseph Sawyer, MBA, FACHE — SVP shared the hospital’s experience with CORE.
“At Robert Packer Hospital, we are fortunate to work with CORE; a team of dedicated professionals who are committed to making a difference in the lives of others,” he said.
Sawyer shared that CORE has been instrumental with connecting donors with recipients, facilitating transplants, and providing patient support to families effected by donation.
Guest speakers spoke at the ceremony to share their personal experiences with organ and tissue donation including Jack Wheeler, who told his story about his wife receiving a kidney from her brother, giving them more years together.
CORE volunteer and donation recipient David Webster shared his story with donation and being on the transplant waitlist.
“Due to a gracious donor, I’ve been given a second chance,” Webster said. “But I haven’t forgot those folks that are still on transplant list and that’s why I’m here as a volunteer.”
Webster received a new heart nine years ago and has been volunteering ever since. He spoke of his donor and contacting their family after the transplant.
“Hearts come in one out of eight weeks and I needed one week to get a heart — and a miracle came in,” he said. “I had a gracious donor.”
Webster said that meeting his donor’s family felt rewarding for him as it provided comfort and closure for the family as their son lives on.
More than 100,000 people are waiting for a life-saving transplant including more than 7,000 in Pennsylvania alone.
“It was excruciating,” Webster said about being on the waitlist. “I was only on for a short time and in a way, this is why I’m still out here volunteering because I remember those folks that were still on the transplant list and it’s painful — for those on the list and family members.”
Christie Ryan, DNP, RN — Director of Professional Services at CORE emphasized the importance of organ and tissue donation and CORE’s devotion to increasing donors.
“CORE’s life-saving mission means saving the lives of those who need a transplant while also helping donor families heal after the loss of their loved one,” she said. “The impact of organ donation spreads far and wide. For those waiting on an organ transplant, hope is the lifeline that keeps them going. For a donor family, donation gives them hope that their loved one will never be forgotten. For living donors who hope their generosity will restore health for someone in need. And after a transplant, recipients are filled with hope for a second chance at life.”
Ryan noted that April is the month that CORE joins forces with hospital partners to celebrate the cause and encourage everyone to make a pledge for life.
In 2022, RPH made possible four organ donors who gave the gift of life to 12 recipients. In the same year, for the fourth year in a row, CORE made possible more life-saving transplants than the year before, saving 858 lives.
“People die on the transplant wait list everyday,” Ryan said. “The challenges are real and we just encourage everybody to make that pledge for life. Go register. Be an organ donor. I think that it is the most gracious thing that you can do. Saving even one life is worth it.”
To learn more about organ and tissue donation visit https://donatelife.net/ or to register as a donor visit registerme.org
