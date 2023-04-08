Guthrie holds Organ Donation Awareness ceremony and flag raising

Pictured with the Donate Life flag from left to right are Director of Pastoral Services at Guthrie Chaplain Larry Jennings; Director of Professional Services at CORE Christie Ryan, DNP, RN; RPH’s Core Advisory Council Representative Vanessa Kabes, RN; speaker Jack Wheeler, CORE volunteer and donation recipient David Webster, Guthrie Chief Nurse Executive Debra Raupers, RN; and President of Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Joseph Sawyer, MBA, FACHE — SVP.

 Nicole Lamberti/Morning Times

Nicole Lamberti can be reached at nlamberti@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 231.

