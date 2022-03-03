Drug possession

A Waverly woman is facing charges of drug possession and false identification as well as summary traffic offenses for her alleged role in an incident that took place in Sayre Borough on Feb. 14.

According to borough police, Mary Jane Pettit, 31, was charged following a traffic stop on East Lockhard Street.

Pettit is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 29.

Indecent assault

A Sayre man was jailed on Feb. 17 in lieu of $40,000 bail after he allegedly touched a teenage girl inappropriately.

According to Athens Township Police, Edwin Glen Keagle, 26, was charged with indecent assault, corruption of minors and harassment.

Police explained that Keagle was charged after he inappropriately touched a 17-year-old girl.

Keagle is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 8.

Retail theft

A Sayre man is facing retail theft charges following his alleged role in an incident that took place at the Elmira Street Tops Supermarket on Feb. 23.

According to Athens Township Police, Christopher Joseph Costin, 43, was charged after he stole over $100 worth of merchandise from the store.

Costinis scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 29.

Driving under the influence

The following individuals were recently charged by Valley police departments with DUI-related and summary traffic offenses.

  • Justin Davis VanWormer, 35, of Waverly was charged following vehicle crash at the intersection of West Hayden Street and Elmer Avenue in Sayre on Dec. 31.
  • Haley Marie Tomaz, 24, was charged following a traffic stop on Fulton Street in South Waverly on Dec. 4.
  • Christopher K. Keysaw, 52, was charged following a motor vehicle accident on East Pine Street in Athens Borough on Feb. 3.
  • Sharon Deloras Cole, 32, of Waverly was charged following a traffic stop on Desmond Street in Sayre on Dec. 31.

All three individuals are scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on April 1.

