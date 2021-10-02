The Bradford County Commissioners recently approved the hiring of Jeffrey Rosenheck as the county’s new emergency management coordinator.
“He comes very highly recommended and has a lot of experience,” Bradford County Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller said. “He’s an outstanding fit for that position. We’re very thankful to have someone with his background to be able to fill that position.”
According to Public Safety and Planning Director Matt Williams, recommendations for Rosenheck came from those within multiple response agencies he’s worked with over the years as well as former EMC Sarah Neely, whose last day in the position was Sept. 10.
Rosenheck comes into the position with a master’s degree in Emergency Management Preparedness and his experience includes working for the county as a dispatcher for nearly a decade, according to Williams.
“He was the 911 training coordinator,” Williams continued. “On top of that, he also has served as a firefighter and EMT with various organizations within the county, and he is a state-certified instructor for both EMS and fire services.”
Williams believed Rosenheck’s experience will be beneficial when it comes to working with municipal officials to develop emergency response plans and responders.
Neely took a position as Guthrie’s manager of safety, security and emergency preparedness.
Having served as the county’s EMC since 2018, Williams said Neely brought a variety of experience to the role having not only worked in emergency management while in the U.S. Air Force, but also in health care and private organizations.
“While she was here, we did make some really big strides in filling out our emergency operations center staff and developing our emergency operations plans that we use during various disasters,” Williams said. “Certainly, I think she brought a really nice niche to the educational outreach we are required to provide to municipal emergency management coordinators.”
