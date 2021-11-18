LITCHFIELD — Discussions at Litchfield’s planning commission meeting on Tuesday included various sections of the township’s comprehensive plan, as well as whether or not they need any updates or revisions.
Commission member Bill Allen said that after reading through the entire comprehensive plan, he was of the opinion that there are really only three sections that need more extensive consideration.
“In my opinion there’s only two or three sections we really need to look at hard, the rest of them are pretty much going to stay the same,” Allen said.
The three sections that Allen noted included commercial land development, campgrounds, and mobile homes.
“That whole commercial development, I think we really need to take a hard look at that and define it better,” said Allen. “Cause right now it’s pretty wide open.”
Commission member Joe Drake was of the opinion that the township’s campground ordinances were already well-defined. After some more discussion on the subject the rest of the commission agreed that the township is already protected against several would-be loopholes.
The conclusion was much of the same for mobile homes, as the commission decided that they would be protected from a legal campground ever becoming a mobile home park without further approval and development.
Discussions then turned back to commercial development and the township’s potential need for zoning to be established.
Allen recalled the commission’s recent survey and remembered many of the comments regarding zoning were along the lines of “it depends.”
“I think people weren’t against zoning, per se, it was just (a matter of) how far do you go with it,” Allen said. “I think it’s something we still should look at.”
Supervisor Fred Tiffany referenced back to his comments during the supervisor’s meeting on Nov. 3., and he reiterated his concerns over the potential for solar farms in Litchfield Township.
“Like I said the other night, I think solar farms are becoming a true reality,” Tiffany said. “And we already know they tried the generation stations with the natural gas, so it’s only a matter of time before that comes back.”
According to Tiffany, the Town of Nichols across the border in New York used its zoning to put a limit on the amount of solar energy that can be produced within its borders.
“If we don’t take a hard look at zoning — yes, it’s a horrible word and nobody likes to hear it — then we could all be staring at solar farms and warehouses,” said Tiffany.
According to Litchfield’s survey results, more than 50% of respondents were in favor of zoning, so long as the purpose is to “preserve the rural atmosphere.”
“Fifty-three percent is yes, 33% is no,” said Allen after looking back in his results presentation.
The commission recognized that the figure is only 53% of survey respondents, not all residents and taxpayers, but noted that it is the best reflection of local opinion with which they have to work.
The township distributed 499 surveys, which covered about 38% of roughly 1,300 in population. About 44% of those 499 surveys were filled out and returned to the township, which means just over 100 residents responded positively to zoning.
The commission decided to recommend at the next supervisor’s meeting, to be held on Dec. 6, that the township look into zoning more and find out the costs and processes that would be required.
In the mean time, commission member Greg Pollock said he would contact the county to get a list of other townships that already have zoning established, so advice and perspective might be sought from townships demographically similar to Litchfield.
