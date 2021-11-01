LITCHFIELD — Tuesday’s general election will feature a contested race in Litchfield Township as two residents are going head-to-head for one six-year term as Supervisor.
Democrat William Zurn will take on Republican Kevin Merrill for the supervisor post.
Both candidates responded to a questionnaire sent out by the Morning Times. Their complete answers are below:
Please share with us some background about yourself
Merrill: I was born and raised in Litchfield Township and have lived in the township all but 10 years of my life. I bought my first home in Litchfield in 1996 and built a new home four years ago, also in Litchfield, where I am raising my family. I worked with my father, at his diesel garage, for approximately 25 years, where we worked on heavy equipment, trucks and tractors and occasionally Litchfield Township’s own equipment and/or vehicles. I started working for D&W Diesel in 2015 as a diesel technician and currently work as a compressor technician.
What are your reasons for seeking office?
Merrill: I am running for Supervisor because I believe it’s time for a change and a new face. We need to protect township resources and protect taxpayer dollars.
Zurn: Believe it’s time for changes. Stop paying out money that township doesn’t get anything from money spent.
What do you believe the role of Township Supervisor should be?
Merrill: A Supervisor needs to govern with transparency and make financially sound decisions. We need to preserve the system of checks and balances and become accountable to the taxpayers.
Zurn: To listen to residents for their needs and wants for tax dollars spent.
What are the biggest issues facing the Township at this time?
Merrill: I believe the condition of our roads have always been complex and complicated. They are dirt and gravel roads affected mostly by weather. While our road crew is doing the best they can, the roads need to be addressed in a smart and fiscally responsible manner which is satisfactory to all taxpayers.
Zurn: I believe better roads.
Is there anything you would like to say to voters prior to the election?
Merrill: I am a consistent, hard-working and highly motivated person. I am dependable, willing to listen, willing to compromise and promise to govern for the taxpayer.
Zurn: Vote for William Zurn and I will work with other supervisors and road crew to make a difference.
Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Managing Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.
