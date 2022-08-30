TOWANDA — Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Keith Kissell, 36, Towanda, PA was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for nine months to 18 months, consecutive to other sentences, for the offense of simple assault, misdemeanor first degree.
Towanda Borough Police arrested Kissell for the offense occurring on May 4, 2021.
Charlenne Huber, 30, Sayre, PA was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, fines of $50, plus court costs, restitution of $66.55, for the offense of retail theft, misdemeanor 2.
Athens Township Police arrested Huber for the offense occurring on Dec. 16, 2021.
Brett Rullo, 40, Harpersville, NY was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for four months to 12 months, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor.
Athens Township Police arrested Rullo for the offense occurring on Feb. 7, 2022.
Brandon Moore, 36, of Waverly, NY was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of six months, for the offense of obstructing governmental functions, misdemeanor 2.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Moore for the offense occurring on Nov. 13, 2021.
Colin Blemle, 28, of New Albany, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to six months, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, high rate, misdemeanor, second offense in 10 years.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Blemle following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on Aug. 20, 2021.
Travis Belcher, 29, of Towanda, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to 15 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 9 months, for the offenses of simple assault and terroristic threats.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Belcher following investigation of an incident that occurred in Sheshequin Township on Jan. 29, 2022.
Jeremy Voelker, 35, of Sayre, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two months to six months, followed by probation supervision for a term of for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Athens Township Police arrested Voelker for the offense occurring on March 26, 2017.
Brandy Firestine, 43, Athens, PA was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of six months for the offense of resisting arrest.
Athens Township Police Department arrested Firestine for the offense occurring on Feb. 1, 2022.
Samantha Loughney, 29, of Wilkes-Barre, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for seven months to 23 months, fines of $7,500, plus court costs, for the offenses of forgery, felony 3, and theft by deception, felony 3.
Athens Township Police Department arrested Loughney for the offense occurring on Oct. 15, 2021.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Loughney following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on Oct. 15, 2022.
Jaime Crayton, 43, of Towanda, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 17 days to 12 months, fines of $650, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, retail theft, summary and harassment, a summary.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Crayton following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on April 24, 2021 and June 6, 2021.
Blaise Shores, 19, of Towanda, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 11 months to 23 months 29 days, fines of $600, plus court costs, for the offenses of simple assault — deadly weapon enhancement, misdemeanor 2, and two counts harassment, summary offenses.
Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Shores on March 11, 2022.
John C. Leonard, 43, of Towanda, PA was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for nine months to 24 months for the offense of flight to avoid apprehension, misdemeanor second degree.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Leonard following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on Dec. 31, 2021.
