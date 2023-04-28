Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. Encourages Everyone to “Get Caught Reading”

Madelyn, a child enrolled in Canton Early Head Start, shows off her new “Book Buddy” teddy bear along with a favorite book. All children enrolled in Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. will receive a “Book Buddy” to celebrate “Get Caught Reading Month”.
In 1999 the Association of American Publishers decided to create a month-long celebration of reading called “Get Caught Reading.”
This month happens each May and encourages everyone to read books for fun. Reading expands the minds of people everywhere by teaching new skills, sharing different points of view, and developing a love for reading!
For children enrolled in Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. (BTHS) language and literacy is an essential part of the curriculum. Children’s learning environments are print rich and story time is enjoyed with their teachers each day. Some classrooms take walking field trips to local libraries, while in Bradford County the Book Mobile visits classrooms.
Listening to the librarian read to them is enjoyed by the children. And an added bonus – each child is given an opportunity to borrow a book to keep at the center.
Each child also receives a book every month to extend the love of reading into their home. These books are provided through grant funds and donors. As an added treat in celebration of “Get Caught Reading” month BTHS is also providing each child with a plush teddy bear called “Book Buddy”.
National Get Caught Reading Month provides all readers a great reminder to dive into a good book. So go out there and Get Caught Reading!
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a federal and state funded program with two components. The Head Start component focuses on early childhood education centered on promoting school readiness for children ages three to five, in a preschool setting.
The Early Head Start component is a weekly home visiting program that provides comprehensive child development and family support services to pregnant women, children age birth to age 3, and their families. Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.’s mission is “...to provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.