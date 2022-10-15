S-VE Middle School hosts pumpkin festival

SPENCER — The great pumpkin festival is back, Charlie Brown.
Approximately 110 elaborately decorated pumpkins will be on display at the Spencer-Van Etten Middle School over the weekend and into next week as students and staff celebrate the sixth annual middle school pumpkin festival.
“This is the most pumpkins we’ve ever made, and the best quality,” said middle school teacher Nicole Stroup. “It’s amazing how creative the students have been. I can’t even begin to explain the variety that we have.”
The pumpkins were carved and decorated by students in grades five through eight, and will go home with the students some time next week.
Stroup explained that the festival took a year off last year, which she thought played a role in the event’s success this year.
“I think the kids missed it,” she said. “For some of them, it’s kind of a coming-of-age event — the last big event with their parents before the go off to the high school.”
Stroup also noted that the high participation and quality could also be a lingering effect of being on the other side of COVID.
“It’s about embracing that togetherness and it allows them full expression through a creative outlet,” she said. “I think it’s a reflection of the culture of our middle school. It’s just our middle school thing and it’s great.”
Stroup added that all of the pumpkins were locally grown by Jason and Abby Gentile, and any funds raised through the festival go to the girls field hockey team.
