Striking out cancer

WAVERLY — The Valley Bowling Center in Waverly hosted its second annual Bowl Over Cancer event on Saturday to raise donations towards the Nancy Quattrini Fund.
According to Guthrie, the Nancy Quattrini Fund assists patients receiving active cancer treatment at the Guthrie Cancer Center in Sayre with financial burdens such as medications, medical equipment and supplies, gas, transportation, groceries, and utilities.
“We at the Valley Bowling Center have done cancer events before and it stopped for a while, but this one is near and dear to my heart and I brought it back because my wife had breast cancer,” Greg Joseph, owner of Valley Bowling Center and Chair of the Bowl Over Cancer Event Committee said. “And we know we can raise funds for worthy causes and the Nancy Quattrini fund is part of the Oncology department and I saw first hand what they were able to do in the unit so it was an easy thing for me to get behind. I also have a group of people here at the bowling center who are tremendous volunteers.”
To raise funds, the event consisted of a bowling tournament with a noon and 2:30 p.m. squad and a chance auction. The auction items were donated by businesses and people in the community.
Additionally, a “Strike Out Breast Cancer” limited edition bowling ball helped to raise donations and was raffled off. Tumblers with the Bowl Over Cancer logo were also available.
“We started it last year and did really well,” Joseph said. “We wanted to continue it again once they (Guthrie) found that 154 people were helped by the Nancy Quattrini fund at the Oncology unit last year. Also, it helps them with different things that people can’t afford to do or need transportation or whatever it is they can do to help out folks that come into the Oncology department. Not only are they amazing professionals, but this extra fund helps people who need it and it is awesome for us to do.”
Joseph shared that 43 lane sponsors were displayed on the bowling center lanes and the businesses and individuals that donated were shown on the digital screens.
“This does not feel like work for us,” Joseph said. “We enjoy what we are doing and we are looking forward to raising money this year. People can donate to the fund online but this is our own way of doing it by using our facility.”
Joseph later shared that $8,000 was raised at the event and will be donated to the Nancy Quattrini Fund.
Individuals can donate directly to the Nancy Quattrini fund by visiting https://www.guthrie.org/nancyquattrinifund
