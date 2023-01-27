Award-winning film directed and produced by Waverly resident
Two years ago, Waverly resident, actor and producer Tim O’Hearn had a good feeling that his short film, “The Door,” which had scored two awards at the Wild Bunch Film Festival, was destined for something bigger.
O’Hearn remarked, “Everybody said I should make a feature, or something else bigger.”
He did just that.
O’Hearn, taking on the role of producer, casting director and actor, teamed up with director, editor and director of photography, Aaron Bratcher, along with award-winning actor and producer, Jeff Grennell, to create a nearly two-hour epic western adventure-fantasy film entitled “Showdown in Yesteryear.”
The film brought home several awards at the Wild Bunch Film Festival held last weekend in Tucson, Arizona. Awards received included Best Fantasy Film, Best Actor in both Western and Modern Western Feature (Grennell), Best Actress in Western Feature (Debra Lamb), and a Directors Choice award.
Frustrations mount with Aqua water project in downtown Sayre
SAYRE — Much like it has throughout the summer, ongoing road and infrastructure projects continue to frustrate community members and business owners in the Valley.
That frustration came to a head last week on Lockhart Street, where travelers drove slowly over deep ruts waiting to be patched and business owners were often at a loss for what to tell customers struggling to navigate the various road closures in downtown Sayre.
“You feel like a rat in a maze,” said Mike Locke at Reagan Steele Jewelers. “We know this kind of thing comes with these kinds of projects. And we know it’ll all be better in the long run, but yeah — it’s frustrating.”
While Locke said the construction hasn’t impacted business too much, but he often hears complaints from customers when they do visit the store.
But just down the street at Doggy Doos, owner Melanie Stratton said the construction has made business recovery following the pandemic more difficult.
Tragedy in Milltown: Two people killed in fire early Sunday morning
SAYRE — Two people were killed in a fire in Milltown early Sunday morning, according to the Bradford County Coroner’s office.
According to coroner James A. Bowen, one male and one female “were found inside the structure deceased upon extinguishing the fire.”
The fire started just after 4 a.m. on Sunday morning on Bensley Street in the Milltown area of Sayre.
Andrew Bortle, 38, and Tammy Stilson, 54, both of Sayre, were later officially identified with assistance from the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office using specialized dental imaging x-rays.
Fire destroys Reese’s
SAYRE — No cause has yet been determined for the election night fire that destroyed a treasured Valley establishment.
Fire, police and EMS personnel from every Valley emergency agency converged on Reese’s Restaurant at approximately 7:20 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a fire. Not long after firefighters arrived, the entire building was consumed in a cloud of smoke that could be seen for miles.
“We arrived to find heavy smoke coming out of the eaves of the building,” Sayre First Assistant Fire Chief Rob Repasky said. “We attempted an interior attack and found the fire to be heavily involved in the basement. That forced firefighters to evacuate the building because the floor was losing integrity, and we had to go to a defensive attack.”
Repasky noted that no one was injured from the fire, but the building did begin collapsing — so an excavator was brought in to raze the structure just to finally put the fire out.
Vet’s family presented with Purple Heart from WWI service
SAYRE — It was a ceremony over 100 years in the making.
After being wounded in action on Nov. 5, 1918 — six days before the end of the Great War also known as World War I — Sayre native and Army Pvt. Raymond Varner eventually returned home, worked for the railroad for another 50 years and raised his family.
But because of a fire that destroyed his service records in 1973, the late Varner never received his honors for his service in combat.
That was until Thursday, the day before the 104th Veterans Day, when Varner’s Purple Heart and World War I Victory Medal were finally presented to Varner’s son, Robert, during a special ceremony at the Sayre VFW.
Robert Varner and his family were joined by the Valley Color Guard and Congressman Fred Keller, state Sen. Gene Yaw and state Rep. Tina Pickett for the ceremony. Robert was only able to simply express gratitude when he finally received his father’s awards.
Owego man found guilty of supplying drugs to Valley dealer
TOWANDA — An Owego man who was charged earlier this year for bringing drugs to a dealer at a Sayre hotel was found guilty this week following a criminal trial before a jury, according to Bradford County First Assistant District Attorney James R. Nasatka.
Specifically, Tuan T. Vo, 36, was found guilty of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over 30 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver it, explained Nasatka. Vo was also found guilty of criminal conspiracy to deliver over 50 grams of methamphetamine and over 10 grams of fentanyl stemming from a large quantity of both being found on a co-defendant when the Vo and the codefendant were apprehended by the Sayre Borough Police Department for bringing the drugs to a hotel in Sayre while the police were at the hotel serving a search warrant on the intended recipient of the drugs, he added.
16th Annual Turkey Trot returns to Sayre
SAYRE — A Valley tradition is now 16 years old.
The Annual Guthrie Turkey Trot 5K returned to Sayre once again on Thanksgiving morning — a triumphant return to form after the last two years faced significant hurdles thanks to the pandemic.
“We had a virtual race in 2020, and we were back in-person last year, but we were still kind of getting our wheels back,” said Guthrie Annual Giving and Special Events Officer Nichole VanFleet. “But now we’re back up over 900 participants, and it feels amazing to be fully back. The Turkey Trot is just a staple of the Valley’s Thanksgiving now. It’s a huge community event and it feels great.”
Proceeds from the 16th Annual Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot will benefit Guthrie’s Cancer Care Fund, which provides financial relief to Guthrie cancer patients.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.