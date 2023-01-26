MANSFIELD — More than one hundred five students have been named to the fall 2022 president’s list at Mansfield, a Commonwealth University.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must attend the university full-time and attain at least a 4.0 GPA for the semester.
Commonwealth University is a member of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE). For more information visit commonwealthu.edu.
Local students named to Mansfield University’s president’s List include:
Angelina Barnhart of Waverly
Jason Gao of Athens
Alexandra Martin of Sayre
Audrey Noldy of Sayre
Daniel Teeter of Sayre
Kayla Thompson of Athens
Imari VanDyke of Sayre
The integration of Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield universities under the banner of Commonwealth University is a bold investment in the communities and people of Pennsylvania. Our mission is to expand high-quality, affordable academic opportunities to support the needs of all learners. We’re building a powerful tomorrow by boldly changing the trajectory of public higher education to position ourselves for growth, increased access, and to meet economic and workforce development needs. Together we’re honoring our history, investing in today, and building a powerful tomorrow. That’s the power of three.
