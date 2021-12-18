SAYRE — After years of painstaking research and volunteer work a local group will be distributing a multi-volume collection of Evening Times articles from World War II to the Valley libraries and high schools.
“These came about as a result of (the) Valley Study Group,” said group member Jack Schamel. “Dave Owens, who was a Waverly graduate, went through every single Mor — it was Evening Times then — for those years; every article that had to do with somebody in the Valley and World War II, he photocopied and then put these books (together).”
According to Schamel, the volumes contain more than 1,300 pages all together.
The libraries and high schools of Athens, Sayre and Waverly will be receiving hard copies of the volumes as well as flash drives containing PDF files of the books.
While the group took charge of printing and distribution of the books, they made it clear that Owens deserves the credit for starting the project.
“We used to meet here at the (Sayre Public) Library, but at that time David Owens was always over there copying this thing,” said member David Fortune. “(We) didn’t know what we was up to, and then Jack Schamel brought it to our attention.”
Fortune said the Valley Study Group started two or three years ago, and the group agreed that this particular project has been at least two years in the making.
“I mean just think,” said Schamel, “1,300 pages, cutting stuff out, photocopying it, putting it in the book, it’s amazing what he did. He paid almost entirely out of his own pocket for the photocopying here.”
Sayre Public Library Director Heather Manchester spoke on her building being the home of Owens’ research.
“We’re just glad that they can preserve the history,” said Manchester. “We’re just glad to be able to be a conduit for those articles to go out and be learned about.”
Group member Nene Hill admitted that she doesn’t have familial ties to the Valley, but she noted how interesting it is to find the family names of friends and church members.
“I thought it was so exciting when I’d run across the story about some of the people we knew from the church,” Nene said. “I just got blown away. It was fascinating.”
Nene’s husband Martin noted a particular interest in the stories of soldiers traveling through the Valley on passenger railroad cars.
“The troop trains used to come by and stop in Sayre and they would get off,” said Martin. “The local people would make meals and basically give them a rest from the train ride, on the way in or the way out.”
Those stories sparked memories for Schamel, who said he himself went to see the troop trains in Sayre with his mother and the Red Cross.
“If the troops didn’t get off, they were taken food onto the train,” said Schamel. “The Red Cross and most of the women brought their kids with them, so it was great for us guys to be around all those military men.”
Schamel went on to say that these collections of articles will be a great resource to help people learn and understand how important the Valley was during World War II.
“I think for the students and young people in this community, they need to know what the hell people did here in this community during World War II,” said Schamel. “I taught history for nine years, (and) I wish I had something like this to say to my kids ‘I want you to go and do a research paper’ ... it’s a great, great resource.”
Both Waverly Central School District’s Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles and Waverly Free Library’s Director Chris Brewster noted that they have received similar volumes from Owens featuring articles from the Vietnam War.
Knolles echoed Schamel, saying how important this project is for students in the area.
“I think this project is extremely important for our school children as we move farther and farther away from WWII and the greatest generation,” said Knolles. “It is a great reminder of the evil that exists in the world and the sacrifice it costs to fight it.”
Brewster had similar views, saying “it’s a wealth of information.”
“The newspapers are such a great resource for finding the type of stuff that’s not necessarily readily available,” said Brewster. “We’re always thrilled to have something like that here as a resource for our patrons.”
Spaulding Library Director Tiffany Robbins agreed upon the usefulness of such a resource, and recalled the library having some patrons who would be interested by it.
“We do get, occasionally, people coming in and doing research on specifically the World War II era for our microfilm, so having that all compiled could be very helpful,” said Robbins.
Knolles went on to share a quote from Winston Churchhill, who served as the British Prime Minister during World War II: “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”
“I think that sums up the importance of this local project,” said Knolles. “As an educator, I thank all involved for bringing these newspaper articles to our children.”
Fortune concluded by saying he would love to see a group of students take on the project of indexing the volumes, which so far has been too great a task for the small Valley Study Group to manage on their own.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.