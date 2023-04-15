HORSEHEADS — New York State Police in Horseheads on Friday announced that an investigation into the sexual exploitation of a minor led to the indictment of 18 people — mostly from the Southern Tier.
Police explained that on Oct. 13 of last year, troopers opened an investigation into Andrew Daugherty, 49, of Dundee, who was accused of having sexually exploited a minor.
“The abuse occurred over the span of seven years at various locations of Yates County and the southern tier,” police said.
As a result of that investigation, 17 other individuals were charged in connection to the exploitation of that same juvenile, said police. Troopers from three different state police precincts assisted in the investigation, which took place over a span of several months.
The New York State Police worked in conjunction with the Holly Hill Police Department of Florida, the Yates County District Attorney’s Office, the Yates County Department of Social Services, and the New York State Police Computer Crimes Unit to successfully conclude the lengthy investigation and provide support services to the victim, police added.
On March 16, 2023, the Yates County District Attorney’s Office presented the case to a grand jury which resulted in the indictment of the following 18 individuals:
- Daugherty: Predatory Sexual Assault against a Child (A-II Felony), Predatory Sexual Assault (A-II Felony), Sex Trafficking of a Child (B Felony), Compelling Prostitution (B Felony), Criminal Possession of a Weapon Third Degree (D Felony), Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (D Felony), Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance (C Felony). Daugherty was also charged as a co-defendant for aiding and abetting others in the promotion of sexual acts.
- Micheleine Ridley of Dundee: Predatory Sexual Assault against a Child and Tampering with Physical Evidence (E Felony);
- Michael Gucciardo of Bath: Rape First Degree (B Felony), Criminal Sexual Act First Degree (B Felony), Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (D Felony), Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance (C Felony), Rape Third Degree (E Felony), and Criminal Sexual Act Third Degree (E Felony);
- Ashley Crandall of Corning: Two counts of Criminal Sexual Act First Degree (B Felony);
- Anthony Hawn of Holly Hill, FL: Rape Second Degree (D Felony) and Criminal Sexual Act Second Degree (D Felony);
- Mary Diederich of Bath: Criminal Sexual Act First Degree (B Felony) and Third Degree (E Felony), Aggravated Sexual Abuse Second Degree (C Felony), Sexual Abuse First Degree (D Felony), Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance (C Felony), and Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (D Felony);
- Tiffany Jamieson of Binghamton: Two counts of Criminal Sexual Act Second Degree (D Felony);
- Richard Tallarida of Elmira: Criminal Sexual Act Second Degree (D Felony), Rape Second Degree (D Felony), Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance (C Felony), and Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (D Felony);
- Zackery Crissell of Elmira: Rape Second Degree (D Felony) and Criminal Sexual Act Second Degree (D Felony);
- Wayne Niles of Elmira: Rape Second Degree (D Felony);
- Ashley Shaffer of Bath: Two counts of Criminal Sexual Act Second Degree (D Felony);
- Aaron Labar of Prattsburgh: Sexual Abuse First Degree (D Felony) but the charges has been returned to local court and will be amended to Sexual Abuse Second Degree (A Misdemeanor);
- Stephanie Ridley of Dundee: Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance (C Felony) and Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (D Felony).
Five other individuals have pleaded guilty to the following charges:
- Brittany Skinkle of Elmira: Criminal Sexual Act First Degree (B Felony);
- Gregory Scears of Elmira: Rape Third Degree (E Felony);
- Summer Elliott of Elmira: Criminal Sexual Act Second Degree (D Felony) and Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance (C Felony);
- Steven Sherman of Elmira: Rape Third Degree (E Felony);
- Kayla Montgomery of Olean: Criminal Sexual Act First Degree (B Felony).
