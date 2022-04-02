SAYRE – Two women were jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail after one of them allegedly mailed $50,000 worth of THC vapes to themselves in Sayre during an incident on Thursday.
According to Sayre Police, Alexandra Nicole Goodrich, 27, of San Diego, California, and Lea Marie Pudiak, 25, of Sayre were each charged with felony counts of manufacturing controlled substances and criminal use of a communication facility as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of controlled substances.
Police explained that the incident began at approximately 3:15 p.m. Thursday when officers received a report of drugs being mailed to a Sayre business.
Through their investigation, officers learned that the package, which contained hundreds of Raw Garden one-gram THC cartridges, was meant for Pudiak.
Officers then made contact with Pudiak, who stated that she did not know why the officers were there.
Officers also spoke with Goodrich, who was with Pudiak, and discovered that she was the person who shipped the vape cartridges to Pudiak.
Police said Goodrich explained to officers that she originally attempted to send the package to her parents’ address in Owego, but UPS was unable to deliver to them, so she instead shipped it to Pudiak from California. Goodrich said she then flew to the region and went to Pudiak’s residence to retrieve the box. Police added that Goodrich noted that she pays Pudiak a fee to collect the package and that she uses the vapes for her personal use while she stays with her parents. She added that she purchases the vapes in bulk legally in California.
Through futher investigation, officers learned that the mailing of THC cartridges had occurred several times between Pudiak and Goodrich, and that Goodrich paid Pudiak through Cash App.
Police said Goodrich told officers that individuals are allowed to grow marijuana in California, and that she had been approached about mailing cartridges to people and that she would be paid for it via cash in her mail.
Police noted that the package contained strains of Sativa and Indica as well as hybrid strains, and had a street value of $50,000.
Goodrich and Pudiak were arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Thursday. Preliminary hearings for both women are scheduled for April 12.
