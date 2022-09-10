The Bradford-Wyoming Co. Literacy Program will hold its annual Recognition Banquet on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 908 S. Main St., in Towanda.
Trinity Lutheran Church is across the parking lot from the American Legion.
The banquet will begin with a social time from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Guest speakers for the evening will be two former Literacy Program students, Pauline Tao and Nargiza Ismailova.
Pauline is originally from Taiwan. She was tutored in English as a Second Language and eventually began taking college classes at Lackawanna College. She graduated this past June with a Bachelor’s degree. Nargiza is originally from Uzbekistan. She was also tutored in English as a Second Language and went on to obtain her LPN degree. She is currently working as an LPN.
Established in 1980 as a special project of the Friends of the Bradford Co. Library, the Bradford-Wyoming Co. Literacy Program trains volunteer tutors and provides free and confidential “one to one” tutoring in basic reading, writing, math, and English as a Second Language.
The Bradford-Wyoming Co. Literacy Program, located at 200 Main St., Suite 5 in Towanda, serves both Bradford and Wyoming Counties and is an affiliate of ProLiteracy. The Bradford-Wyoming Co. Literacy Program is a member agency of the United Way of Bradford County.
According to ProLiteracy, the national volunteer literacy organization headquartered in Syracuse, New York, more than 36 million adults in the United States cannot read, write, or do basic math above a third-grade level.
Forty-three percent of adults with the lowest levels live in poverty, according to the National Center for Educational Statistics.
