ATHENS – The Athens Area School Board approved the formation of a high school girls wrestling team during its meeting on Tuesday, making Athens the first NTL school with such a program.
Supervisor of Athletics and Youth Programs JB Sullivan discussed the efforts being made both locally and statewide for girls wrestling.
“There’s an organization called Sanction PA that has a tremendous movement and girls wrestling has become an emerging sport in PIAA,” Sullivan said, “which means it’s not an officially sanctioned PIAA sport yet, but it has 27 different teams that are already official girls teams within the state.”
Athens is the second District IV school to add girls wrestling, after Milton, which competes in the Heartland Athletic Conference.
Sullivan noted that the school held an open mat session in November for girls to try it out, which he said brought out more than 20 students ranging from kindergarten to 12th grade.
“We have five different girls who are in 9th through 12th looking to wrestle at the high school level this year, and five more at junior high,” said Sullivan. “Our girls would have additional opportunities if we started an official team.”
Sullivan went on to say that the formation of a girls team would not require any additional coaching staff, as the boys team coaches Shawn Bradley and Jay White will head the program.
“We would also always have a female with the girls team at any competitions,” said Sullivan.
According to Sullivan, the girls would not need new equipment or uniforms either, leaving the majority of expenses to the district in transportation.
“We would have some transportation costs,” Sullivan admitted. “But most of the time that would be the Cat Mobile, which would be cheaper than a bus.”
Sullivan concluded that it was the extracurricular committee’s unanimous recommendation that the board approve the girls wrestling program.
When it came time to vote, the board unanimously approved the program, and Superintendent Craig Stage thanked them for their decision.
“Thank you to the board for approving the formation of a high school girls wrestling program,” said Stage. “I think this is an excellent step forward in our district to allow more access to activities that promote healthy living and competitiveness, and also encourages students to find the student athlete in them.”
Sullivan also gave a report on the district’s other extracurricular activities.
He started with coach Lenny Pientka and the Athens golf team, which was represented at the meeting by students Dylan Saxon and Evan Cooper.
“Dylan was a second team all star this year and Evan was a first team all star,” Sullivan said. “Also, Cam Sullivan was a first team all star and the golf team was NTL champions.”
Next Sullivan recognized the boys soccer team, who also brought home the NTL championship.
“Coach Lezak and Coach Lane and all the boys did an outstanding job this year,” Sullivan said. “They had a big victory over Wellsboro on the road late in the season to clinch the title for them and win the NTL.”
Sullivan turned to individual sports to note the accomplishments of Isaac Hobday, who performed well at the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania at Villanova University.
“Isaac, he won three gold medals this year,” Sullivan said. “He won the 3200 meters, the 5K and the 10K — gold medals in all three.”
“Also here we have our other state qualifiers in cross country,” Sullivan continued. “We have Sara and Emma Bronson, who competed in the AA girls race, as well as Matt Gorsline here — that is extremely hard to qualify for this race and it was a great accomplishment by all of them.”
Sullivan congratulated all the Athens champions from the fall season, and went on to note the start of the winter season this weekend.
“Friday is the first play date for winter sports, so of course we have very full schedules going forward,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan noted that despite the swimming co-op between Athens and Sayre, there are currently no Sayre students signed up for the team.
“The co-op is in place as far as PIAA goes,” Sullivan said. “We’ve reached out to Sayre a few times and they’re trying to recruit kids over there (but) we do not have any Sayre kids on the Athens team as of now.”
School board vice president Kathy Jo Minnick inquired as to when the deadline is for Sayre students to join, but Sullivan explained that it’s more an issue of practice time than a hard signup deadline.
“People can join teams at different parts in the season, but ideally they would’ve started November 19 when practice started,” Sullivan said.
