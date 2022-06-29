CHEMUNG — Human remains that were discovered in the Chemung River in the Town of Chemung last month have been identified as belonging to a missing Elmira man, city police announced Tuesday.
According to Elmira police, laboratory testing on the human jaw bone discovered by a boater on the river on May 11 confirmed the remains as belonging to Matthew Barber, 22, who had been missing since November 2020. Police noted that next of kin have been notified of the DNA results, which were provided by the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Center.
The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office was called on May 11 after a boater had located what was believed to be a human jaw bone in the Chemung River, just east of the Town of Chemung. This bone was collected by CCSO Investigators and the area was subsequently searched for additional bones and none were found.
On June 9, the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team, New York State Police Investigators, CCSO, and the Elmira Police Department conducted a thorough search of the area to attempt to recover additional remains.
The case remains an active investigation, police said.
If anyone has any information about the remains in the Chemung River or the disappearance of Barber, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626.
