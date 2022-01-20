Bradford County movie theaters reopen after 16-month hiatus
SAYRE — After a 16-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sayre Theatre, Keystone Theatre and Rialto Theatre will reopen tonight.
Although Bradford County Regional Arts Council Executive Director Elaine Poost is happy to welcome the crowds back, she said opening day hasn’t come without some challenges.
“I think when you turn the switches off it is kind of easy, but in 16 months when you turn them back on, oh boy. You have to do updates and deal with glitches,” Poost said.
The BCRAC staff was still troubleshooting on Wednesday in hopes that everything was ready to go for today’s reopening.
“It is not like with the 1940s projectors that we were using before digital. It was film, which you just ran through the projectors,” Poost explained. “But now you are contacting people in Michigan who work on your projectors or people in Los Angeles or Malaysia, so the process is a lot more crazy than just the old film spliced together.”
With all of that said, Poost is just pleased that everything should be set for opening day, and is excited to see people finally watching movies again.
South Waverly honors Nocchi for lifetime of service
SOUTH WAVERLY — Robert Nocchi was presented honors for his many years of public service in the Borough of South Waverly for the betterment of the Valley during a ceremony on Tuesday.
According to Mayor Tim Hickey, “Nocchi served 23 years as mayor, three years and 11 months as councilman, and 25 years on the South Waverly Municipal Authority, mostly as chairman.”
Many other public servants came to share their memories with Bob, thank him for everything he has done, and present him with plaques. The ceremony began with Arnie Kriner, a representative from State Sen. Gene Yaw’s office, taking to the podium.
Kriner shared his appreciation of the Valley, and the community that calls it home.
“I worked for Roger Madigan for 21 years and he always impressed upon me the good things that happen up here,” said Kriner.
Sen. Yaw sent along his greetings with Kriner, along with a Senate Citation recognizing Nocchi “for his years of loyalty and service” and noted that “he has demonstrated extraordinary commitment to the Borough of South Waverly.”
State Rep. Tina Pickett followed, telling Bob that his retirement and this ceremony won’t get him out of the public eye.
“We still have to see you, Bob Nocchi,” said Pickett. “This doesn’t mean that you’re not going to be around and doing things that the rest of us can find you on because we just think the world of you.”
Sayre Council OKs sign ordinance, looks forward to revitalization
SAYRE — During their meeting last week the Sayre Borough Council adopted an amendment to the downtown sign ordinance, which Borough Manager David Jarrett says will allow businesses to better catch the eyes of passersby.
“The reason for the change in the sign ordinance was that the previous ordinance didn’t allow for signs to stick out from the building,” said Jarrett. “There were some downtown, but they were grandfathered in.”
Jarrett explained that the change is also part of the larger Sayre Revitalization Initiative, which has an ongoing goal of developing growth in the local economy.
“One of the things that the consultant looked at was different types of signage and did public feedback on it,” said Jarrett. “One of the designs that was overwhelmingly liked was what they call blade signs.”
A blade sign is simply one that sticks out from the building so that it sits perpendicular to the flow of foot and motor traffic.
“The concept is that you’re coming into town — whether you lived here all your life or you’re new here or you’re just coming in to find the business — it’s a lot easier to read signs sticking out from the building than it is ones up against the building,” said Jarrett. “Especially when there’s a tree in front of your business.”
Former Bradford County DA Salsman gets 1 1/2 to 5 years in state prison
TOWANDA — As he had done hundreds of times before, Chad Salsman entered the Bradford County Courthouse, took his seat and waited for the day’s court proceedings to begin. Unlike all of those other times — when he was either defending a client or prosecuting a criminal as Bradford County’s District Attorney — on Friday morning, he was waiting to hear whether he would be going to state prison.
After several victim statements and hours of testimony, the decision from Luzerne County Judge Joseph Augello was rendered. Salsman was sentenced to 1 1/2 to 5 years in state prison.
Salsman was arrested in February and originally faced two dozen charges, including three separate charges of sexual assault, five separate charges of indecent assault, twelve counts of intimidation of a witness or victim, two counts of obstruction of justice, and two counts related to prostitution.
Guthrie names Sabanegh next President and Chief Executive Officer
SAYRE — The Board of Directors of The Guthrie Clinic announced Tuesday that they unanimously approved the appointment of Edmund Sabanegh, Jr., M.D., M.B.A., as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 13.
Dr. Sabanegh (pronounced sah-BAHN-nie) joins Guthrie from the Cleveland Clinic where, among other roles, he served as President, Cleveland Clinic Main Campus and Regional Hospitals.
“He brings nearly 30 years of physician executive experience in large practice healthcare and academic systems to Guthrie, with a proven track record of enterprise and physician leadership driving the highest levels of quality care,” a press release from Guthrie said.
Bowen sworn in as Bradford County Coroner
Bradford County’s long-time chief deputy coroner, James Bowen, was sworn in as coroner effective July 1, Bradford County Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller announced during Thursday’s commissioners meeting.
Bowen succeeds Tom Carman, who resigned June 30 after screenshots of an alleged conversation between Carman and “Luzern County Predator Catcher” Musa Harris, who posed as a 15-year-old boy on Grindr, began circulating on social media.
Athens man charged after allegedly firing gun inside bar
SAYRE — An Athens man is now behind bars after he allegedly pulled out a gun and fired it inside a Sayre bar on Monday evening.
Juan A. Barbosa, 47, has been charged with discharge of a firearm into occupied structure, a third degree felony; terroristic threats, a first degree misdemeanor; and simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, both second degree misdemeanors.
According to the Sayre Borough Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Milltown Inn at 10 p.m. on Monday after reports of shots fired and “one person down or shot.”
Once they arrived on scene, the officers observed that the suspect, later identified as Barbosa, was being controlled by patrons of the bar and they proceeded to handcuff the suspect.
Former Bradford County coroner charged with stealing more than $400K from Western Alliance ambulance service
Former Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $400,000 from the Western Alliance Emergency Ambulance Service while he was the company’s CEO.
Carman was the CEO and had complete control of the finances at Western Alliance until his resignation in 2019. During the time of the alleged theft — between 2014 and 2019 — he was also serving as the Bradford County coroner.
Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office conducted a joint investigation, including an audit which they say found Carman had stolen $431,913 from Western Alliance.
