Theft
A Sayre man is facing felony charges of grading — theft and theft by unlawful taking, as well as a misdemeanor charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for his alleged role in an incident that took place a Bradford Street business in Sayre on Dec. 16.
Police explained that Corey Glenn Stillman, 29, was charged after he allegedly stole a truck from the business and drove it to Elmira.
Stillman was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley and jailed on Dec. 23 in lieu of $75,000 bail. Stillman is due back in court for a preliminary hearing before Judge Hurley on Jan. 3.
Driving under the influence
A Waverly man is facing multiple DUI charges for his alleged role in an incident that took place on South Thomas Avenue in Sayre on Nov. 12.
According to Sayre Borough Police, David W. Coyle, 60, was charged after police conducted a traffic stop following a reported hit and run and after observing Coyle almost driving into the East Lockhart River Bridge in Sayre. Police added that damage on Coyle’s truck was consistent with the reported hit and run.
Police noted that Coyle’s alcohol blood content was 0.3 percent and he could not perform a standard field sobriety test.
Coyle is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Feb. 3.
Drug possession
A Waverly man is facing DUI-related charges as well as drug possession and a summary traffic offense following his alleged role in an incident that took place on Sep. 27 in South Waverly.
According to Sayre Borough Police, Chance A. Thomas, 38, was charged after police conducted a traffic stop on Pitney Street in South Waverly and found four plastic bags and one tupperware container of marijuana.
Police noted that after a blood test, marijuana was found in Thomas’ system and he also performed a standard field sobriety test.
Thomas is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Feb. 3.
Driving under the influence
A Sayre woman is facing DUI-related charges and a summary traffic offense after her alleged role in an incident that took place on Nov. 19.
According to Sayre Borough Police, Amanda S. Craig, 43, was charged after police conducted a traffic stop including a standard field sobriety test and an advanced roadside impaired driving enforcement.
Police noted that after a blood test, Craig’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.235.
No court date was disclosed on court documents.
