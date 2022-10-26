CHEMUNG — A Town of Chemung board member has been tabbed to replace longtime Chemung County District 6 Legislator Brian Hyland on the general election ballot after Hyland passed away on Sunday.
Joe Donovan Sr., who has served the Town of Chemung for the last six years, was selected by the Chemung County Republican Committee Wednesday to replace Hyland’s name on the ballot.
According to Mary Collins of the Chemung County Board of Elections, the committee was able to select a new candidate because Hyland had passed prior to the Nov. 1 deadline to replace a name on the ballot.
She explained that absentee ballots would have to be reissued, which may happen as soon as today, and the election day ballots would need to be reprinted.
Hyland had won the primary race earlier this year and was set to run for his fourth term against challenger Ryan Purvis.
“We are deeply saddened by Brian’s sudden passing. It is an unexpected and enormous loss for his family and friends, and our entire community,” said Chemung County Republican Chairwoman Sara Lattin. “Brian loved his community and he was devoted to effectively serving it in so many ways, including representing District 6 in the Chemung County Legislature. The committee hopes to honor Brian’s service and legacy by nominating a candidate who will carry on his deep-rooted commitment to District 6 and we are fortunate that Joe Donovan, Sr. is willing to step in during such a difficult time.”
Lattin added that Donovan has been a town resident for over 40 years, held a 30-year career and Schweitzer Aircraft and is the owner-operator of Donovan’s Auto Service.
Chemung Town Supervisor George Richter noted that he was “very supportive” of Donovan’s nomination.
“He has great people and business skills, and is well-known throughout Chemung,” he said. “He’s been involved and is familiar with the county process. I’ve known him for almost 50 years, and I’m confident in him.”
The general election is Nov. 8. Early voting begins on Oct. 29.
