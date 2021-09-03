TIOGA CENTER — On Wednesday evening, The Tioga Central School District Board of Education held its final meeting before students return to school to start the 2021-22 school year.
In their reports, the principals all said their buildings were ready for students to return on Sept. 8.
“The elementary school is ready to go,” principal Michelle Bombard said.
The elementary school held its Pre-K open house on Tuesday night with 29 of 41 families attending.
“It was a really fun way to start kicking off the new school year,” Bombard said.
The open house for kindergarten through fourth grade will be held on Sept. 7.
About 75 to 80 percent of students attended the fifth grade orientation at the middle school.
In his report, superintendent Josh Roe noted that the water tank installation project dating back to 2019 was completed, and added that bidding is now open for installing LED lights in the elementary school.
Roe also addressed the mask mandate implemented by new Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Students in kindergarten through 12th grade, as well as staff, will be required to wear masks while indoors.
“That is the situation we have to operate under and deal with,” Roe said. “It’s obviously not what we wanted to do. We thought we had a very good plan devised, but that was taken out of our hands.”
Roe added that he discussed the mandate with superintendents in surrounding districts, and said none of them currently plan to push back on the mandate.
Under the mandate, quarantining can be avoided when a student comes into close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID if both parties are wearing masks.
Additionally, the plexiglass barriers used by students last year will not be necessary at this point.
Buses can also remain at full capacity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.