Saving a life and a family

WAVERLY — “He won’t ask so I’m doing it for him,” said LizAnn McEwen, wife of Waverly native Justin Paul McEwen.
Justin is a husband and father, and is currently searching for a kidney donor. Recently, he was diagnosed with IGA Nephropathy (Berger’s Disease), which is attacking his kidneys.
Justin is a graduate of Binghamton University. He was born on May 12, 1981. He is not on dialysis yet for his condition, according to information provided by his family.
He is a husband to LizAnn, father to 11 year old daughter Isabella, and stepfather to adult daughters Alexa and Nina. Justin pursued his dream of working in finance in New York City and moved back to the Valley with his wife to be closer to family. He enjoys golfing with friends, watching football, and spending time with his family.
Justin’s dream is to be able to experience the major milestones of raising a family such as watching his daughters graduate from high school, college, and eventually get married. But, without a new kidney, these dreams may not be in his reach.
“This has changed his whole life,” Justin’s wife, LizAnn said. “He’s not his usual self.”
LizAnn shared that Justin had been athletic and always on the go before his condition has slowly started to deteriorate him.
“It’s nothing that he did, it’s just his body, and he’s only 41,” she said.
She added that Justin and their family have exhausted all options in the search of a viable donor.
A living kidney donor is the optimal goal, along with a deceased pancreas donor. This combination donation will allow Justin’s body to nurture the new kidney and reduce the risk of rejection. The donor must not have any pre-existing conditions.
Justin and his family have been using the Upstate Medical Paring Exchange Program to help search for a donor. This program allows a living kidney donor and Justin to match with two other individuals intending to do the same, meaning one to donate a kidney and one to receive a kidney.
Paired exchange programs like the Upstate Medical Paring Exchange Program allow individuals to get a kidney from another donor who is not a match for their intended recipient.
Justin’s blood type is O positive, but any blood type can request to be a living kidney donor as part of the program.
According to Upstate Medical, the paired exchange program involves two living donors and two recipients. If the recipient from one pair is compatible with the donor from the other pair, and vice versa, the transplant center may arrange for a “swap” for two simultaneous transplants to take place. This allows two transplant candidates to receive organs and two donors to give organs though the original recipient/donor pairs were unable to do so with each other.
Both donors and candidates are carefully evaluated and tested medically and psychologically to assure that the benefits outweigh the risks.
Justin and his family hope that if anyone is interested in being a donor to submit their intent to the Upstate Living Donor website.
“We hope that someone will provide something like that out of the kindness of their heart,” LizAnn said. “It’s just hard. Life happens and you have to continue and I am going to keep advocating for him.”
LizAnn shared that Justin is a kind hearted, generous, and caring person.
“He’s a giver and wants to make other people happy and never thinks about himself,” she said.
For more information regarding donation, contact the Upstate Transplant Center in Syracuse, NY living donors coordinators Lavell Jones and Galina Rivera at 315-464-5413 or livingdonation@upstate.edu. For additional information, www.upstate.edu/transplant
To register to be a living donor, visit upstate.donorscreen.org
