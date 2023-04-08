TIOGA — The Tioga Central School Board of Education received a School Resource Officer presentation at their monthly meeting on Wednesday.
Rick Borchardt, owner of Upstate Security Consultants LLC and a current K through 12 SRO within the company informed the school board about their services, experiences in law enforcement, and the need for an added layer of protection in the school district, as Tioga currently does not have an SRO present.
The company consists of only trained law enforcement professionals including law enforcement supervisors, emergency response team members, community policing officers, crime prevention officers, special investigators, FBI-trained crisis negotiators, and field training officers, according to their website.
Both Borchardt and the SRO are retired law enforcement officers. Borchardt served as an SRO for several years.
Upstate Security Consultants currently provide SROs to 10 different school districts in five different counties including Newark Valley, Maine-Endwell, Chenango Forks, Bainbridge-Guilford, Unatego, and Greene School Districts. In total, 15 SROs are working for the company, and Borchardt looks to add more due to the unfortunate rise in school shootings.
The representatives explained to the school board that the need for SROs in the Tioga School District is to ensure an added layer of security and guide administration through decisions such as a possible school shooter situation.
Borchardt shared that the company’s SROs dress down to be more approachable towards students and have visible lettering on their shirts to let individuals know that they are an officer.
In addition, the SROs carry concealed guns and have training twice a year at a range with certified instructors.
“We work very, very closely with our administrators and our buildings,” Borchardt said. “We hope that we will be a part of your safety plans and safety committees. We truly want to be integrated into your school.”
Borchardt shared that if Tioga School District decides to add an SRO, the company would research within their retired law enforcement officers through interviews and present the best fit to the board. The school board would then interview the candidate to be fully comfortable with them in their district.
“It’s an important step for our district,” said Tioga Superintendent Joshua Roe.
