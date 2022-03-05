Standing with Ukraine

SAYRE — With parts of Sayre being rich in Ukrainian history and having deep Ukrainian roots, the community stepping up to help the people of the now war-torn country was only a matter of time.
Those efforts came to fruition this week, as numerous businesses belonging to the Sayre Business Association (SBA) have teamed up to collect donations.
Collection jars are now available in storefronts all over Sayre, according to Melanie Stratton of the SBA. She explained that donations would be collected on behalf of the Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in east Sayre. The funds will then be sent to the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, which will then funnel the donations to people in need in Ukraine.
“We have so many people here who are connected to Ukraine or the Ukrainian people,” she said. “We knew that we just had to find a way to help — any way to help.”
Stratton said the collection jars would be available in storefronts for the foreseeable future.
“I think this effort can also serve even as a great lesson for our kids and our youth, of our community coming together in an effort for humanitarianism,” she added. “You realize the state of the world, and you can see that you can make a difference, too.”
Stratton said any businesses interested in helping collect money for Ukraine can reach her at 570-731-7336.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.