ATHENS — A Connecticut woman is in jail in lieu of $100,000 bail after allegedly stealing a vehicle and stabbing a person on Aug. 5 in Athens Township.
According to Township Police, Theresa A. Lapinski, 25, was charged with one count of aggravated assault, a grade-two felony.
Additionally, Lapinski faces three counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count each of simple assault, disorderly conduct engage in fighting —all misdemeanors — as well as harassment and reckless driving, both summary offenses, for her alleged involvement in the incident, which began at McCloe’s Trailer Park in Athens on Aug. 5.
Police explained that officers were called to a report of a stolen car at McCloe’s Trailer Park. Upon arrival, police were flagged down by a witness. Upon interviewing him, he explained that he was almost struck by the vehicle.
According to police, they were then informed that the vehicle was driving recklessly through the park at a high rate of speed. They were told that the vehicle came within inches of hitting the witness and left tire marks on the lawn.
Police said other eye witnesses confirmed this. Police explained they were also advised that the vehicle almost hit several other people while it was driving erratically. The vehicle was described as a 2015 gray Toyota Rav4 bearing a Connecticut registration.
In addition, police said they were then advised that one adult female was stabbed/cut in her right hand with a knife by her ex-girlfriend, Lapinski, prior to the vehicle being stolen.
Police said that they asked the witnesses where the victim of the stabbing was located. It was stated that her and three other females followed the vehicle to get the license plate number. Additionally, they followed the vehicle on Route 17 towards Binghamton and had lost them near Exit 64 due to the high rate of speed and traffic.
The four women pulled over and contacted 911 to have an ambulance respond to their location due to the stabbing victim’s injury and her losing a lot of blood, police said. The victim was later transported to Robert Packer Hospital by an ambulance as the other three females followed.
Police explained they then made contact with the victim at Robert Packer Hospital and asked her what happened.
According to police, the victim said that she was attending a campfire at the trailer park with her friends while waiting for Lapinski to bring her vehicle to her.
The victim further explained that she borrowed Lapinski’s Toyota Rav4 prior to the incident. The two arranged for Lapinski to bring the victim’s vehicle down from Connecticut to exchange for her vehicle. Lapinski then came to the trailer park and got her vehicle but did not bring the victims’.
A verbal argument began between the two and soon escalated to a physical altercation, police said. Lapinski then began swinging at the victim trying to hit her and then pulled out a knife and stabbed/cut the victim’s right hand. The victim described the knife to police as a steak knife. Lapinski then drove off in the vehicle recklessly at a high rate of speed. Police also interviewed the three other females and say they corroborated her story.
Police explained that a steak knife matching the victim’s description was found at the residence where the incident took place and was later logged as evidence.
Lapinski was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley before being remanded to Bradford County Correctional Facility. Lapinski is expected to be in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 27.
