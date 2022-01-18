Digging out of the storm

Winter Storm Izzy was a bit of a doozy for the Valley.
The first major winter storm of the season dumped approximately eight inches of snow across the Valley communities overnight Sunday into Monday, causing snow-covered roads and treacherous commutes for those who risked traveling Monday morning.
While most school districts were spared from having to decide whether to take a snow day thanks to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, others — such as street departments of municipalities — were not so fortunate.
Despite that and it being the first major snowstorm of the season, local officials said the cleanup went smoothly.
“Residents did a great job of getting their vehicles off the streets, which helped the plow crews get the streets cleared,” Sayre Borough Manager Dave Jarrett said.
Jarrett explained that crews started plowing at around 8 p.m. Sunday and worked through the night, with the next crew taking over at around 7 a.m. Monday.
“We laid out the salt brines on Friday. We had a plan. We got the message out to the community and everyone executed it very well,” he said. “Overall, we were prepared and it went well.”
Village of Waverly Mayor Patrick Ayres echoed Jarrett’s sentiments on the north side of the state border.
“Overall, it went very well,” he said. “Our residents were very cooperative getting their vehicles off the streets. There were no bottlenecks on the streets.”
Ayres added that crews began work at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday and worked until approximately 1 p.m. Monday.
“I just want to give a big thanks to the village residents for being so cooperative during the storm,” he noted. “Their help getting vehicles off the streets makes the job for our crews much easier. Our street employees also did a wonderful job in the storm, and we thank them for their work as well.
Both Jarrett and Ayres humorously said after last year’s 40-inch super storm, Winter Storm Izzy was relatively a little easier.
“That wasn’t an hours-long process — that was days long,” Ayres remarked.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.