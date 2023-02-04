A sight to see

SAYRE — In recognition of National Women Physicians Day, Guthrie Ophthalmologist Dr. Cathy Schanzer shared details from her latest trip to the Southern Eye Clinic of Serabu in Sierra Leone, a country in West Africa.
Dr. Schanzer returns to Sierra Leone twice a year with a team to care for patients from seven West African countries, offering free and modern eye care services including exams, medicines, surgery, and glasses, which spans across several weeks at a time.
During her most recent trip in January, which stretched across eight days, Dr. Schanzer and her team, including an Ophthalmology Fellow, a staff doctor and two eye surgeons from Wills Eye Hospital, completed 476 procedures.
Dr. Schanzer says cataracts are the leading cause of reversible blindness in the poor and underserved region and that several of their patients have waited years to have surgery because of poverty and lack of facilities.
“I first became interested in missionary work when I was in grade school and it’s been a passion of mine for many years,” Dr. Schanzer said. “My first mission trip was in 1988 in Abak, Nigeria.”
Dr. Schanzer went on to share that after her first mission trip, her and her husband later bounced around different countries and started in Sierra Leone after their civil war in 2000, working in the capitol city of Freetown.
“It was the Catholic Archbishop who asked us to go up country to his village in Serabu to open an eye clinic because those people had no access to healthcare,” Dr. Schanzer said. “When we first arrived in this village all I saw were mud huts and no water or electricity.”
Dr. Schanzer and her husband soon led the development of the Southern Eye Clinic of Serabu in the bush of Sierra Leone in 2006, which is now open year-round with dozens of full-time employees and multiple satellite clinics. The two return to the clinic every January and June to assist in medical cases.
“We had three operating stations going all at the same time,” Dr. Schanzer said about her latest trip to the clinic this past January. This assisted Dr. Schanzer and her team to complete the 476 procedures while there.
Dr. Schanzer noted that approximately 20 of the procedures completed were on children.
“It was a little bit nerve-wracking because we had no way of monitoring these kids,” she said. “We have this guy that will start an IV and give them a little ketamine and put his hand on their chests and say, ‘Doc, they’re still breathing,’ so it’s a little bit anxiety producing for me.”
Dr. Schanzer added that child patients often have congenital or pediatric cataracts and if the image going from the eye to the brain is not clear, they will develop amblyopia because the pathways do not develop normally.
“It’s imperative that they get that surgery as soon as possible,” Dr. Schanzer said. “The youngest I did this time was 10 months old and the oldest child I did was 15.”
Dr. Schanzer noted that helping the children was educational for her as she has not operated on them in the states before.
In addition, Dr. Schanzer shared that her and her team also provided care for a patient with a gunshot wound and a child that had gotten hit with a rock, resulting in corneal laceration repair.
She added that her and her team also performed a number of glaucoma surgeries, which can also lead to blindness, and that the clinic has been receiving patients from outlying countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Guinea, Senegal, Ivory Coast, and more.
“When they come they’ve often been traveling, oftentimes walking for days, so when they get to us they’re hungry, they’re tired, they have no money, they have nothing,” she said. “So now we have a group of volunteers in the village and they cook and prepare food for all these extra people. This village of about three to four thousand doubles in size and we have volunteers that find housing for them. The Muslim community is amazingly supportive and have taken a lot of patients.”
Dr. Schanzer added that the clinic has been able to have water wells dug to provide clean water for patients, something that Sierra Leone lacked, including other medical necessities such as sedation.
“It’s interesting because if you’ve ever had surgery before, you’re told not to eat after midnight,” Dr. Schanzer said. “Because we don’t have any form of sedation, and these people come to us because they’re jittery from being hungry, we give them beans and rice and it’s like they go into a carbohydrate coma to go to sleep for surgery.”
Even though necessities can be hard to receive, The Southern Eye Clinic of Serabu has been able to support numerous community development projects including a 30-station computer center with learning programs, an organized sports program, faith sharing, food programs, and education scholarships.
“When you restore sight to someone who hasn’t seen in 10, 15, 20 years, you know their pupils become white because their cataracts are so dense,” Dr. Schanzer said. “It’s frequently an older person who’s been stuck in a hut with a kid that’s not able to go to school because they have to take care of grandma. It’s so good to know that you can take out one cataract and free both the grandma and the caregiver. It’s just amazing how excited they are to be able to see or how excited the parents are that their child can.”
Dr. Schanzer noted that an endowment is currently in the works to ensure that the clinic and all its programs continue to run efficiently in the future. She added that donations are being excepted that will go towards the endowment.
Additionally, the clinic is looking towards any surgery centers that have extra ophthalmic medications and supplies such as gloves and gauze pads.
“Our days are long, but the people that are with us are ready to put in those hours and work really hard for these people and for the Lord,” Dr. Schanzer said.
For more information, go to www.southerneyeinstitute.org.
