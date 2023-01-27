Elderwood, Department of Justice reach settlement in fraud claims
WAVERLY — Elderwood Administrative Services, which operates a senior living center in Waverly, reached a settlement Tuesday with the Department of Justice Western New York District after the department alleged that the organization submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid.
The settlement calls for Elderwood to pay $950,000 to the state and federal government, U.S. attorneys stated.
Specifically, prosecutors alleged that the fraudulent claims took place between Aug. 1, 2013 and Dec. 31, 2018, when Elderwood “knowingly submitted, or caused to be submitted, false claims for payment to Medicare for physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy services that were medically unnecessary.”
“The submission of these medically unnecessary claims resulted in Elderwood receiving artificially inflated payments from Medicaid,” said U.S. Attorney David Coriell.
Sayre to only field JV football team this fall, leaving seniors without a season
SAYRE — According to an email obtained by the Morning Times, the Sayre Area School District has decided to only field junior varsity and junior high football teams this year.
The decision will leave nine seniors in the Sayre program without a chance to play football in their final year as they will not be allowed to play at the JV level.
The announcement, which was made in an email to parents of football players at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, comes after Sayre head coach Kevin Gorman and several parents told the Sayre School Board on Monday that fielding a varsity team was unrealistic and unsafe for players.
As of Monday, there were only 26 students signed up to play junior varsity and varsity football at Sayre, but a good portion of those kids had little or no experience at the varsity level — which Gorman and the parents who spoke at the board meeting said could lead to safety issues.
Athens School Board votes against football co-op with Sayre
ATHENS — In a unanimous vote, the Athens School Board denied a request from Sayre to form a co-op for the next two football seasons during a special voting meeting on Tuesday night.
Prior to the vote, Athens Athletic Director JB Sullivan and several parents voiced their opposition to combining football programs with the rival Redskins.
The Sayre School Board voted Thursday night to ask Athens to form the co-op after Sayre head coach Kevin Gorman and several parents told the Sayre School Board during a previous meeting that fielding a varsity team was unrealistic and unsafe for players due to lack of numbers and experience.
The biggest issue standing in the way of the Athens board voting for a co-op was the fact that if they did take on Sayre’s enrollment, it would have bumped the Athens program from Class AAA to Class AAAA. That means they would have been subject to a two-year postseason ban by the PIAA.
The future of education at Athens, Sayre
SAYRE — A community-led town hall meeting was held Thursday at the Sayre Elks banquet hall to discuss the future of the educational system in Athens and Sayre.
The discussion was based on the possible merger between the two school districts.
Members of both communities solicited input in regards to the merger and topics such as representation of school history, merging sports teams, and academics.
Athens Superintendent Craig Stage was on hand Thursday, while Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio was absent.
“This process has taken decades, about 25 years,” said Stage. “I think it is a community-driven decision. We have a lot of issues that we have to address, not just education and it takes a big community effort.”
“A merger doesn’t always solve the problem of high taxes and academic opportunities,” he continued. “Kids (in some cases) aren’t going to get more. Taxpayers are going to be burdened, and in those situations you have to think outside the box creatively.”
Athens requests co-op for all sports for 2024-2025
ATHENS — The Athens Area school board voted unanimously on several requests to the Sayre Area School District school board at their meeting on Tuesday.
These include presenting a formal request to the Sayre Area School district for a comprehensive athletic co-op to be begin the 2024-2025 school year, a formal request to the Sayre Area School District for tuition based enrollment for grades 9-12 to begin the 2024-2025 school year, and a formal request to the Sayre Area School district to participate and commit 50% of the finance commitment to Part B of the RFP’s collective relating to the viability and feasibility of a school merger.
This comes after the Sayre school board discussed their anticipation for the requests at their meeting on Monday.
AASD, state police investigating potential bullying, hazing incidents within Athens football program
ATHENS — The Athens Area School District and Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating an alleged series of incidents within the Athens football program that “have caused physical and emotional harm to several student-athletes.”
The school district announced the investigations in a statement on social media on Wednesday morning.
The statement, which was from Athens Superintendent Craig Stage and Athletic Director JB Sullivan, said that the incidents being investigated allegedly “occurred over a series of dates leading back to a mid-July football camp at Bloomsburg University and up to pre-season practices that took place in our facilities.”
“The district does not condone hazing or other actions that cause harm to fellow teammates and student-athletes. The consequences for the culmination of all incidents in question will be individually and as a team,” the statement said.
Sayre Borough holds End of Summer Celebration
SAYRE — Sayre Borough hosted its ninth annual event dedicated to appreciating the last few weeks of summer left with community fun and a fireworks display.
The 9th Annual Sayre Borough End of Summer Celebration and Fireworks Display was held at Riverfront Park Saturday. Attendees made their way to the grounds to check out featured food and games. Food vendors were busy serving up treats such as ice cream, popcorn, cheesesteaks and tacos to hungry patrons. Kids and adults could play games such as the brand new laser tag on one of the park’s fields. Attendees could also listen to musical performances at the main stage.
Multiple families played a variety of games presented on the grounds. Jezabella Johnston played a ball toss game where she won treats to the excitement of family members watching.
“It’s great to be here and we try to go to every fair in Bradford County during the summer. It’s definitely a family tradition,” said Keith, Jezabella’s father.
