Bradford County COVID transmission rate remains high

The community transmission rate of COVID-19 in Bradford County remains high, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
A high transmission rate is reflected by a 10 percent or greater amount of positive COVID tests.
Per CDC data, Bradford County added 268 cases of COVID between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29 at a 17.55 percent positivity rate.
During that seven-day period, there were 58 new patients admitted to hospitals with COVID, and 41.7 percent of ICU beds were occupied by COVID patients. Those figures come from the CDC and reflect all hospitals in the county.
The CDC says 38.5 percent of all Bradford County residents are fully vaccinated, and 48.1 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
In total, the county has seen 9,287 cases of COVID, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, meaning around 15 percent of the county’s population has had the virus at some point.
Additionally, 137 Bradford County residents have died of COVID complications, according to the PA DOH.
In New York, Tioga County added 182 new COVID cases during the period between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29 at a 10.95 percent positivity rate, according to a press release from the Tioga County Department of Public Health
Per the CDC, 55.8 percent of Tioga County’s total population is fully vaccinated, and 63 percent have received at least one dose.
The press release showed 10 new hospital admissions for COVID patients during that period between Nov. 24 to Nov. 29.
In Chemung County, the CDC recorded 336 new COVID cases between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29 at an 11.27 percent positivity rate.
During that seven-day period, there were 30 new patients admitted to hospitals with COVID, and 39.3 percent of ICU beds were occupied by COVID patients
According to the CDC, 54.5 percent of Chemung County’s total population is fully vaccinated, and 61.8 percent have received at least one dose.
Both Tioga and Chemung Counties reported less than 10 deaths between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.