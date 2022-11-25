On your mark, get set, gobble!

The Annual Guthrie Turkey Trot 5K returned to Sayre once again on Thanksgiving morning — a triumphant return to form after the last two years faced significant hurdles thanks to the pandemic.
“We had a virtual race in 2020, and we were back in-person last year, but we were still kind of getting our wheels back,” said Guthrie Annual Giving and Special Events Officer Nichole VanFleet. “But now we’re back up over 900 participants, and it feels amazing to be fully back. The Turkey Trot is just a staple of the Valley’s Thanksgiving now. It’s a huge community event and it feels great.”
Proceeds from the 16th Annual Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot will benefit Guthrie’s Cancer Care Fund, which provides financial relief to Guthrie cancer patients.
“It provides financial support to cancer patients who may need help with utilities, their mortgage payment, things like that while they receive treatment,” added Guthrie Director of Resource Development Tricia Huston.
Guthrie officials explained that financial burdens can take a significant toll on patients who should be focusing on healing and finishing their fight against cancer. Guthrie’s Cancer Care Fund provides assistance by supporting expenses related to housing, transportation, and utilities.
VanFleet thanked the numerous sponsors of the 16th Annual Turkey Trot and the emergency personnel from Athens Borough, Athens Township and Sayre Borough who assisted with traffic control and support, as well as the Sayre High School Student Council and the Athens boys basketball team.
“Just all the volunteers and community support is what makes this happen,” she said. “We couldn’t do this without all of them.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.