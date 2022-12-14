Battling the holiday blues

SAYRE — Not even the King could escape a Blue Christmas, so it should not come as a surprise that others often struggle during the holidays.
While many know it as the most wonderful time of the year, the holidays can also mean lots of stress in finances and meeting expectations as well as depression and loneliness remembering a lost loved one or remembering a past traumatic experience, according to Guthrie Director of Behavioral Science Dr. Danielle Terry.
“The holidays can be a difficult time for a lot of people,” she said from her office on Tuesday. “For anyone who has experienced loss, or have bad memories, or even just from being so much busier — it can take a heavy toll on someone’s mental health.”
Terry explained that some ways to improve one’s mental health during the holidays include getting back to basics in self care — namely, eating well and getting enough sleep.
“It also means reaching out to people and socializing with your family and friends in positive manners,” she said. “Set healthy boundaries with people and try to keep in positive situations.”
But if that is not enough and some feel like they may need extra help, anyone can call the national suicide and crisis lifeline by dialing 988.
“Even if you don’t have thoughts that reach to suicide, just call it if you need help,” Terry said.
Terry also advised community members to reach out to those who they think may be struggling.
“Some people may think that they’ll make it worse if they try to talk to someone who might be having a hard time, but studies show the opposite is actually true,” she said. “Reach out, ask them how things are going. Ask how you can help. Be supportive. Talk to them. All that will do will help.”
