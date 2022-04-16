SOUTHPORT — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced the arrests of several individuals following a traffic-stop on Cedar Street in the Town of Southport.
Police explained that at 1:30 a.m. on April 15, deputies from the sheriff’s office conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle on Cedar Street in the Town of Southport.
Deputies identified three people in the vehicle, police said. Kennith D. Fletcher, 27, of Gillett was identified as the operator of the vehicle. During the traffic stop, Fletcher provided deputies with a false name and date of birth. After further investigation, deputies were able to identify the driver.
It was learned that he was wanted by the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant for a parole/probation violation. Fletcher was subsequently arrested by deputies as a fugitive from justice. Additionally, he was charged by deputies for criminal impersonation, a class A misdemeanor.
Two other passengers within the vehicle were also arrested by Deputies. Michelle T. Lee, 28, of Waverly, was found to be wanted by the Waverly Police Department for violation of probation, and Brook T. Reese, 35, of Towanda, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a class A misdemeanor, police said.
Fletcher was arraigned in the Town of Southport Court and remanded to the Chemung County Jail pending extradition to Pennsylvania. Reese was processed and released from the Sheriff’s Office on an appearance ticket. Lee was turned over to the Waverly Police Department for further processing on the warrant.
