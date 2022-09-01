Pennsylvania or Ireland: A forest sounds like a ship at sea

Margaret Walsh is a county treasure — not the county treasurer — a county treasure. First of all, she is a descendant of the original settler of the “Irish Settlement” of Ridgebury, Pennsylvania. In fact, she was born in the house he and his family built nearly 200 years ago! Secondly, Margaret knows a lot about the history of Bradford County — so much so that I kept finding articles penned by her while doing research at the Bradford County History Museum. Her knowledge includes research as well as firsthand stories handed down by her immediate family members. This amazing woman, who not only worked as a registered nurse, but acted as Supervisor of her department at the Robert Packer Hospital is now enjoying her retirement.
Margaret and I came to meet partly by accident at Our Lady of Perpetual Church and partly by destiny. I am currently engaged in a drawing project entitled A Forest Sounds Like a Ship at Sea as a remote artist in residence (due to Covid) via the Uillinn: West Cork Arts Centre in Skibbereen, Ireland. The project is, in part, a genealogical exploration of the Irish who settled in Ridgebury, as well as a dive into the natural history of the place – its flora and fauna — especially the trees and forests of both this tiny Pennsylvania community as well as the tiny communities in West Cork Ireland from where the 19th century immigrants of the Irish Settlement came. Although Ridgebury is geographically very far from Skibbereen and Clonakilty in West Cork, Ireland, it is very close in aesthetics – and spirit — as I have discovered.
I’ve engaged in a lot of foreshadowing here to reveal that Margaret’s ancestors hail from West Cork Ireland and so do mine. In fact, as you may have guessed, we share a common ancestor: Cornelius O’Driscoll, born in 1784 in “Cork Ireland,” and as previously mentioned, the first of the Irish settlers to come to Ridgebury in the 1830s. Cornelius would be both Margaret’s and my great great great grandfather.
The second time Margaret and I met, I was accompanied by two more descendants of Cornelius O’Driscoll: my fifth cousin, Dixie Gross, and first cousin, Christine Bedford. Cornelius was also their great great great grandfather. How special it has been for all of us to meet each other on the site of our common ancestor’s homestead – some of us for the first time!
Many people hailing from Bradford County are descendants of Irish immigrants who came to the United States seeking opportunity, health, and safety. Ridgebury, Pennsylvania, of all places, was seen as a refuge – paradise even — by so many who came from the Emerald Isle, fleeing famine, hardship, and death. In addition to their own homesteads, many new residents of the “Irish Settlement” also built “Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church,” one of the most picturesque, well maintained, and well attended country churches you will find. It is also known as “The Chapel on the Hill,” and the sight of it makes you think you have been transported into a postcard. Some of the skilled Irish carpenters who built the church are now buried in the cemetery right across the road. A walk through the cemetery reveals names on tombstones that read just like the names on the storefronts I saw in Skibbereen where I stayed for six weeks in 2019.
The view from “Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church” in Ridgebury is reminiscent of the long views in West Cork, Ireland from where many immigrants of the mid 19th century “Irish Settlement” emigrated during the famine. The only thing missing is the Atlantic Ocean.
Bradford County historian Henry Farley (who also has ancestors from Ridgebury) has done a lot of research on the Irish of the region and it is recommended that interested people take a visit to the Bradford County History Museum to find the many articles he has written on the subject.
Cornelius O’Driscoll is mentioned in an account from the book entitled History of Bradford County PA, 1770-1878 by David Craft . The account is brief, but quite revelatory of the people and place:
THE IRISH SETTLEMENT
The above is the name given to the settlement in the southeast part of Ridgeberry, and which extends slightly into the adjacent towns of Athens and Smithfield. Its area was, as late as 1839, an unbroken wilderness. The greater portion of the land originally belonged to Charles Carroll, who acquired his title from the State in 1792. It was subsequently divided among his heirs and legatees, and was not offered for sale until about the year before named, 1839.
About that time Cornelius O’Driscoll commenced a clearing, and soon put up a small log house for himself and family, on the present farm of Corkins. He came to America, remained four years, and then returned and brought out his family, accompanied by several of his neighbors.The North Branch canal was just then being constructed, and the prices offered for work seemed fabulous to the new comers. Driscoll bought (land off) Patrick and Williston. He brought his family to his clearing in 1840, and died February, 1876, aged ninety-six.
Richard O’Connor was the next settler, with his two sons. They came in 1840. James White was the third settler, and came in 1841. He bought the possession of John Downs, one mile south of the Catholic Church, on which he is yet living. James White emigrated from Ireland, and landed in Quebec, in April, 1837. His son, the present owner of the farm, was born the following December, on Victor E. Piollet’s farm, in Wysox. From there he moved to Browntown, and thence to Ridgeberry.
George O’Leary was the fourth settler, and had a large family of sons. He came from the mouth of Sugar creek in 1842, and settled on the farm he now lives on, nearly opposite the church. His house was burned down recently. These four families were the pioneers. After them, the Irishmen came by squads, among them Daniel Desmond, with his sons John and Timothy, Richard Hurley, John Mahoney, Patrick Butler, Daniel Chambers, George Chambers, Thomas Chambers, Daniel Cain, and James Crowley. There are now about a hundred families in the settlement.
Father O’Reilly came on horseback to the settlement in March, 1843, and was the first priest who celebrated mass in the township. There were fifteen or twenty persons present. The service was held in the house of Daniel Cain. After that be came quite regularly. The chapel was built in 1847, by Colonel Scott, for $750, In 1877 it was enlarged and refitted.
Father O’Reilly was bitterly opposed to liquor-drinking and the traffic in that beverage. One of the women of the settlers, while they were working on the canal, sold whisky to the men, and on one occasion,, when she had just laid a fresh barrel on tap, the priest came along, andtaking an axe knocked the head of the barrel in, and let the whisky run out on the ground.
Nearly all of the present settlers formerly worked on the public works, and when work ceased on the North Branch canal, they came one after another to the settlement. They helped one another in their clearings, and were very social in their habits. They were charged a large price for their lands, but by perseverance, industry, and frugality they have paid for them, and their neat homes, well-tilled farms, and numerous, well-kept herds, attest their success and prosperity.
In preparation for my drawing project I am continuing to do a lot of research. Fortunately, many people have done much of that research ahead of me enabling me to move forward. Bradford County has many human resources to assist: scientists, conservationists, historians, the priest and staff serving “Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church,” in Ridgebury, Pa. all of whom I list below.
Additionally, I am so very fortunate to have genealogists within my own family without whom my project would not be happening. First of these is my dear Aunt Sylvia Hilfiger née Driscoll, from whom I first learned of the ancestral Irish village called “Baltimore,” origins of virtually all members of the O’Driscoll lineage. Without Aunt Sylvia’s explorations and research, I would not have visited Baltimore or known a thing about our ancestry! Since Aunt Sylvia inherited the gift for storytelling, it remains a pleasure to visit and hear all about her travels!
