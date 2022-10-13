SOUTH WAVERLY — Two people — including one who was already facing felony drug charges from two prior incidents this summer — were arrested by Sayre police Tuesday after a search warrant was executed on a South Waverly home.
Patrick Louis Ferro, 47, and Amie Raylin Moore, 37, both of Sayre, were each charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia following their alleged roles in the incident Tuesday, which took place at a Pitney Street residence just after noon. Additionally, Moore was charged with tampering with evidence, a misdemeanor, police said.
Police explained that the incident began when officers from Sayre, Athens Township and the Bradford County Special Operations Team served a warrant at the residence, where they made contact with Ferro and Moore and detained them. Prior to the warrant, police had been investigating drug activity around the residence.
Upon searching the home, officers discovered two bobble pipes with a burnt, white residue, a glass vial filled with a white and brown powder, a small baggie containing a substance that tested positive for crack/cocaine, 15 hypodermic needles, three small containers with a white, crystal-like substance and a cotton ball as a filter, which is common in intravenous drug use, police said.
When interviewed by officers, Moore stated that when she saw officers at the door, she threw a container which held some of the illegal substances and items under a TV stand, said police. Police noted that Ferro was belligerent and refused to give officers his social security number, eye color, hair color or any other questions related to his identity.
Ferro had already been facing felony drug charges from incidents in July in which he allegedly had been selling drugs out of his home, had over 100 grams of methamphetamine and sold drugs to a confidential informant.
Ferro and Moore were both arraigned Tuesday before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley and subsequently jailed in lieu of $40,000 each. They are both due back in court for preliminary hearings on Oct. 25.
Sayre police added that the investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected.
