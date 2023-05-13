Jane Bowker and Tammy Hart are both on the Republican ticket for Bradford County Prothonotary.
The following are their full answers for questionnaires submitted to them.
Please share some background about yourself:
Bowker: My name is Jane Bowker and I am running for Bradford County Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts Office. I currently work at the office and have done so for the last 12 years. I started as a scanning Clerk in October, 2010. While scanning I learned the different divisions of our office, Family, Civil, Criminal, Dependency and Juvenile. I was then promoted to Judgement Clerk after a few years in office. While doing that job, I also did some Criminal and Dependency docketing. I have been Chief Deputy Prothonotary under the current Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts for the last 7 years. A Chief Deputy Prothonotary is a supervisor to the Civil side of the office. When the Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts is out of office, it is my responsibility to be able to answer the questions the staff might have to keep the office running smoothly. The questions might range anywhere from how to docket something or about something with the different programs. I have also worked at two local law firms for 17 years. I grew up in Burlington Township on a dairy farm with my parents, Ken and Dot Harris, where I learned the work ethic I have today. If there was work to be done you had to have it done before you could have fun. I graduated from Troy Area Highschool and continued my education at Elmira Business Institute earning an Associate Degree. I live in Ulster Township with my husband Steve, and have a daughter, Megan, who lives in canton.
Hart: I was born and raised in Wyalusing, PA. I am the daughter of Fred and Betty Heeman. I currently reside in Monroeton, with my husband David Hart. Together we have 3 children, Cody, Connor & Madigan.
I am currently the President of the Bradford County Council of Republican Women and an active member of the Bradford County Republican Committee.
I have over 20 years of experience working in Bradford County offices. I started my career working as a file clerk in the Bradford County Prothonotary Office. I then took a position with the district court working for Magistrate District Judge Fred Wheaton. I spent most of my career, a little over 13 years working as an administrative assistant for Sheriff CJ Walters in the Bradford County Sheriffs Office. I then went to work at the Registers and Recorders office as Chief Deputy. After 2 years as Chief Deputy, I was offered a management position for a mortgage company. I have the knowledge and experience in dealing with Criminal, Civil, Family Court and Juvenile cases. I also have experience in balancing multiple accounts and helping with internal and external audits. While working with purchase orders and various accounts, I learned how to manage an office budget.
What are your reasons for seeking office?
Bowker: The Criminal Division is going to begin a new program and I am excited to see how this will work and help speed up the docketing process for our Criminal Clerks. I think it will greatly improve our courts system as well. While I am here in the office right now, I am learning the new system and would like to see the program through. I enjoy working at the Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts Office. The current Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts is retiring at the end of this year. I have been working under her for the last 7 years and feel confident that I would make a smooth transition in taking over the office.
Hart: I am seeking the position of Bradford County Prothonotary Clerk of Courts office because I feel it’s the perfect place for me to put my skills to work. Throughout my 20 plus years working for various Bradford County offices, I have shown my leadership skills and proven that I can run and manage an office. I enjoy this line of work and I am very organized and a great problem solver. I am respected by other offices who would turn to me for advice and direction along with fellow coworkers and even my prior bosses. If elected, I will be a hands-on supervisor working side by side with the staff and together we will make the Prothonotary’s office a more efficient place while providing the best customer service to the residents of this county and others that come from other areas. I would like the employees cross-trained to provide more efficient customer service and to help assist in the day-to-day workload. I have numerous years of training coworkers and showing them how to professionally do their job and to help make the office run smoothly. I would like to look into the whole daily operations of the Prothonotary Clerk of Courts office. I hope to take advantage of any technologies that might be available to improve the efficiency of the office. I hope to further the office by accepting credit cards payments and electronic filing.
What do you believe the role of the Prothonotary should be?
Bowker: The Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts should have the knowledge of all aspects of the office. I have done Civil docketing, helped with family docketing, Criminal, Dependency/Juvenile docketing. The Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts should be able to work side by side with the staff, answering any questions that might arise. The Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts should be someone that the staff feels comfortable coming to if there are any problems. All of which I believe I have exhibited in the last 7 years.
Hart: The Prothonotary should run the office efficiently. To be fiscally responsible and to manage the office to run smoothly. Making sure the daily tasks are complete while meeting deadlines and managing caseloads.
What are the biggest issues facing the county at this time?
Bowker: In our office right now, we do not have electronic filing or e-filing. I believe this would help our attorneys so they would not have to make a trip to our office to file their documents. I have talked with our civil and family court’s system provider at our PA Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts conference and was informed this is not a problem to have this set up. This has to have some more research done as to how it all works and be approved by our Judges. I feel this would be beneficial to our offices as well as the court system.
I would also like to implement taking credit/debit card payments in our office. I believe this service would benefit the constituents of Bradford County. I have again talked to a vendor about this last summer at the PA state Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts conference. The vendor informed me that they would be glad to come to our office to give us a demonstration.
Hart: As far as the Prothonotary office is concerned, I believe it’s important to upgrade the office and look into accepting credit card payments and electronic filing. I have talked to other counties to see how the best way is to make records available online.
Is there anything you would like to say to voters prior to the election?
Bowker: I work in the Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts office every day. The office is no just a filing office, but is multifaceted. The office has people coming in all day asking questions anywhere from divorce, custody, civil, and criminal. The Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts, as well as the staff, must be able to answer the questions or at least direct them to where they can get the answers. Our office has people coming in to look up information on our public computer terminals as well as old documents on microfilm and in our old books, which I have been able to help as well. The Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts Office is very important to our Judges’ and court’s system. Everything that gets filed and docketed in our office goes into a file. When a hearing, argument, or trial date comes up on the calendar, it is pulled for them for such an event. It would be greatly beneficial for the citizens of Bradford County to keep someone who has the knowledge and is familiar with the Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts Office to keep it running smoothly and efficiently and who also has a good working relationship with the other employees.
I would also ask the citizens of Bradford County to look at the recommendations people have posted of my qualifications on my “Jane Bowker for Prothonotary” website.
With these qualifications, I am the best candidate to be the next Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts. I would greatly appreciate your vote on May 16.
Hart: I made this decision to run for this position in May 2020 and I haven’t stopped my mission since. In November I formally announced my candidacy for Prothonotary. Throughout my 20+ years of Bradford County, I have the experience of working with Criminal, Civil, Family Court and Juvenile cases. I believe having this knowledge and experience of these cases is necessary to successfully run the position for Prothonotary Clerk of Courts. With my understanding of the court system and my well-rounded experience, I believe I am the most qualified candidate for this position. I have built strong professional relationships with other courthouse offices, and it will be my goal to maintain those relationships.
Throughout my campaign I have attended multiple events and met thousands of Bradford County residents. I am determined and dedicated to this position. It has been a pleasure meeting you and I will continue to visit the residents of Bradford County until 8pm on May 16, 2023. I am excited and ready for this next chapter. I hope to serve you as the next Bradford County Prothonotary Clerk of Courts, I look forward to putting my experience and determination to work for the people of Bradford County. Vote Tammy Hart for Bradford County Prothonotary on Tuesday May 16, 2023.
