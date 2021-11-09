The Sayre Historical Society Board of Trustees recently held their October meeting.
During the Building and Grounds report Steve Bowen reported that the baggage carts in front of the museum have been moved and that he recently found one next to the Norfolk Sothern building north of us. We had changed the tongue on the carts to make it harder to move but that didn’t stop the villains. Steve will have Stan put some hooks into the building so that we can lock the carts in place.
Steve further reported that the elevator service man was here for several hours to address the recent problems with the lift. He discovered that one of the computer panels in the top of the car in the shaft is deficient. He ordered the part we have no idea of the cost, but Steve said we must do this. The elevator is out of service until the part arrives.
In the Events Committee report, Meade Murtland stated that we are all set for Model Train Day November 27, there are currently two vendors with the possibility of two more. Mary Lou is trying to make contact with the Lego folks. Aaron Dickson will be the presenter at 1 p.m. that day he will do a presentation on weathering of model locomotives and will be using a power point presentation.
Mary Lou stated that the website has the wrong information for the holiday sale. It will be held on December 11 and that will be the final day for the museum for the 2021 season. The holiday sale will offer items from the gift shop at a discount. There will be package lots of past Quarterlies and some of the societies other publications offered at a discount that day. Meade set the day and time for lighting the caboose for the holiday season.
Mary Lou Palmer reported that the Bed Turning Quilt program presented by Kathy Wiggs was very well attended and very well received by the audience.
Mary Lou Plamer gave a report on the memorial donations that came in during September in memory of Bill Crocker. Mary Lou also placed a memorial banner on the web site to honor Bill.
Museum Collections: Mike Frantz reported the following gifts to the society Mike said some were older ones that had not been catalogued in Past Perfect until recently. – Tim Hill – World War I items given in memory of Liz Hill and Arlene Sampson. Items include photographs, postcards and letters belonging to Helen Champion of Sayre.
Mike Walsh – Loetzer’s Handbook of Practical Rules for Machinists and Engineers, 1900. Cover includes an inscription “Mr. W.J. McGee, compliments of C.E. Loetzer.”
Bruce Miller – Various LVRR items from Milan, Pa. railroad station covering the years 1912-1917. Diana Luellen – The Chieftain magazine published by Sayre High School (Fall 1956, Spring 1957, December 1957, January 1958 and May 1958).
Robert Hoyt – Notebook of Sayre football scores compiled by George S. Hoyt, photograph of 1946 Sayre High School football team, October 17, 1970, Sayre vs. Waverly football program and August 1953 magazine article “New numbers bring old memories” by Wayne Howland. Mike’s written report is filed with the minutes.
Henry Farley in the gift shop report stated that there had been 94 visitors signed in at the museum since the September meeting. They represented the states of Mississippi, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.
Nominating Committee: Mary Lou Palmer stated that the committee had interviewed Kyle McDuffee for the open position of Trustee. The motion to elect Kyle McDuffee to the board of the Sayre Historical Society was carried.
The board spent time during the meeting discussing the purchase of a credit card machine so that we can accept credit cards in the gift shop.
Jesse Buck talked about doing some videos in the museum of objects and displays that could be narrated and used on social media.
Mike Frantz reported that the following items were posted on the Historical Society Facebook page:
Sayre railroad history (Route 220 booklet) – 3,893 people reached; 487 engagements
1962 Miss Sayre Recreation — 9,207 people reached; 1,748 engagements
Philip J. Novak, World War II exhibit– 6,432 people reached; 1,118 engagements
Ray Eldred and Fall Quarterly – 5,624 people reached; 752 engagements
Women on the railroad during World War II – 8,402 people reached; 586 engagements
Kathleen Wiggs – 2,619 people reached; 265 engagements.
