A better life for all animals

Editor’s Note: This story is part of series highlighting local non-profit organizations in the Valley area. Look for more stories on other organizations in future editions of the Morning Times.
ULSTER — All animals deserve to be well taken care of to live a happy and healthy life, and at Bradford County Humane Society, this is a reality.
For the animals at the humane society, all their needs are attended to as they wait for their forever home.
According to Executive Director Maryanne Bell, the humane society has provided stray service to Bradford and Sullivan County, taking in all the animals that come their way.
“We have dogs, cats, sometimes rabbits and smaller creatures,” Bell said. “It is hard sometimes with the shape they come in but our staff does such a great job. We have a phenomenal staff, they are so hardworking and keep everything clean and they all love animals. Everyone is wonderful.”
Bradford County Humane Society has taken in animals since 1960 and became a no-kill shelter in 2012, keeping all stray and surrendered animals until they are adopted, and is also a United Way of Bradford County Agency. Recently, there has been a high number of cats and dogs coming to the shelter.
“We have been very full with cats and dogs this year with in excess of 80 cats this year and the dogs have been over 30,” Bell said. “We have to keep animals moving so we have room for more.”
Bell shared that the shelter is looking into construction on a new building to help handle the high number of animals.
“We are just starting work on it,” she said. “We got the idea a long time ago and now we are working on it hard now.”
Bradford County Humane Society recently held their first of many events this year to help raise money towards the new building; the first annual “Fur Ball” at William’s Subaru of Sayre.
Bell hopes that the new building will provide even better care for the animals. She shared that the Fur Ball event was a success, receiving many donations. In addition, The United Way has also put $10,000 towards the new facility.
She noted that the new addition will be twice as big as their current building and will include a clinic, conference room, reception area, and meet and greet area for new owners and animals.
In addition, for safety precautions, an extra room will be built to keep sick animals away from the public. With a new facility in sight, the humane society is looking towards increasing the safety of the animals by spreading them out more.
Bell shared the process of taking cats into the shelter which includes a room for the animals to get tested and treated prior to being put with the rest.
“They can get well before they go with the others and we take in ages of all kinds,” Bell said.
Additionally, the shelter provides no touch area kennels to treat dogs that might have underlying diseases and prevents the spread to the other animals. The dogs are also provided with indoor and outdoor kennels.
Bradford County Humane Society is also a part of the Emergency Service System, taking in animals of families experiencing a loss of their home due to disasters.
The shelter additionally returns lost animals back to their owners.
With all the care that is given to the animals at Bradford County Humane Society, Bell looks to the future of the shelter as the numbers of animals increase.
“Our focus is on these animals and we want to work to be an animal welfare non-profit,” Bell said. “We want to be more proactive and go out into the community and start to fix some of the things that cause so many animals from coming to the shelter before it happens, if we can.”
The shelter is looking for any other donations, if possible, and plans to have more events coming up including a Christmas Open House at the beginning of December.
