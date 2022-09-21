SAYRE — The Bradford County Humane Society will host its first annual Fur Ball at Williams Subaru of Sayre this Saturday.
According to Executive Director of Bradford County Humane Society Maryanne Bell, the showroom at Subaru will be transformed into a party zone for the night with music and entertainment from DJ Bob Brenner and Jason Gowin of the Parent’s Lounge giving a preview of his upcoming show.
“We have been working with Williams Subaru of Sayre for several years now,” Bell said. “They have sponsored a lot of the adoptions of animals and have made large donations to the shelter through their Share the Love event at the end of each year. So this year, when they offered the use of their beautiful showroom for the event, we jumped at the chance.”
She added that Celebrations Black Diamond Cafe will be providing food such as vegetable lasagna and Italian chicken as well as coffee. Dinner will be accompanied with wines donated by Grovedale Winery and the Staggering Unicorn will have its wines available to taste and will sell by the bottle. Additionally, Bluestone Brewery will provide and serve beer. Dessert will be provided by Nancy Beeman who is making chocolate gateau cakes.
Bell noted that the Fur Ball is the humane society’s first big event of the year and is hoping to raise money towards constructing a new addition that is twice as big as their current building to help handle more animals. The shelter currently has over 100 cats and over 20 dogs.
The Bradford County Humane Society has been a no-kill shelter since 2012, keeping all stray and surrendered animals until they are adopted, and is also a United Way of Bradford County Agency. Bell shared that the shelter has more than 600 adoptions per year. The shelter also returns lost animals back to their owners.
Bell added that at the Fur Ball, a silent auction will be held during, before, and after dinner with hundreds of items donated from every corner of the county. The items include handcrafted quilts, an alpaca throw with other alpaca items, a Golden Ticket for the BCRAC theaters, four tickets for a Cornell University Hockey Game, and many others.
There will also be a 50-50 raffle and door prizes. Bob and Bev Brenner will be the Master of Ceremonies.
Bell thanked sponsors for the event led by Dr. Alice Moyer — East Smithfield Holistic Healthcare, UTLX, Guthrie Community Credit Union, Chesapeake Energy, Athens Animal Hospital, the Dunn Insurance Group, Grovedale Winery, and Tireland USA.
“It’s going to be a really good time,” Bell said.
The Fur Ball will begin at 6 p.m. this Saturday at William’s Subaru of Sayre on Elmira Street.
