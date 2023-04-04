OWEGO — A Binghamton man and an Endicott woman are facing charges after allegedly assaulting an intellectually disabled adult resident.
According to a press release issued by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick S. Marrero, 26, was arrested on March 16 and charged with one count of assault in the third degree, class A misdemeanor; one count of endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the second degree, a class E felony; and two counts of endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the first degree, class E felonies.
In addition, Jennifer O. Waayan, 24, was arrested on March 30 and charged with one count of assault in the third degree, a class A misdemeanor; and one count of endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the first degree, a class E felony.
On March 8, the office received a report of an alleged assault against an intellectually disabled adult resident at a facility operated by the New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities in the Town of Owego, according to the sheriff’s office.
An investigation was done by the TCSO’s Criminal Investigation Division, resulting in the arrest of two employees, Marrero and Waayan, for allegedly causing physical injury to the resident.
Marrero was arraigned in Tioga County CAP court by Justice Michele Bogart and released pending future proceedings before Justice Patrick Hogan in the Town of Owego Court.
Waayan was issued appearance tickets and is due to appear before Justice Patrick Hogan in the Town of Owego Court at a later date. The New York State Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs assisted the Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.
