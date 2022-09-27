First annual Penn-York Valley triathlon races on

ATHENS — Penn-York Valley held its first annual triathlon on Saturday with 28 racers in attendance amid the cold autumn weather.
The triathlon, which included a four and a half mile run, a 13 mile bike, and an eight mile paddle, began at Valley Playland in Athens, spanned all the way to Nichols, down the North Branch Susquehanna River, and ended at Riverfront Park in Sayre.
Racers included residents from across the Valley along with Scranton, Endicott, Owego, Campbell, Shavertown, Mountain Top, Lawrenceville, Harrisburg, Lake Ariel, Addison, Freeville, and Painted Post. There were individual racers and relay teams of three.
Co-Chairperson of Sayre Business Association Melanie Stratton was happy that the day brought clear skies for the race.
“We are glad that the weather is good and the river is perfect,” she said.
Stratton shared that Sayre Business Association held the triathlon in conjunction with the Central Bradford Triathlon in Towanda and the North Branch Wyalusing Triathlon in Wyalusing.
In addition, she noted that the race was made possible by Sayre Business Association, Athens Business Association, Waverly Business Association in conjunction with the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce, the United Way of Bradford County, Team Tioga, and Bradford County Tourism.
Co-Chairperson of Sayre Business Association Kelly McElhaney had positive words for the racers prior to the start of the first annual triathlon.
“The first race is always a little scary for everyone but be patient and safe out there,” she said.
Additionally, McElhaney thanked numerous sponsors of the triathlon, local businesses that assisted in the race, Boy Scout troop 4018 for helping with water stations, and various volunteers.
The winners of the triathlon include first place male relay team “Go One More” with Brandon Bedient, Brandon Drake, Fran Holmes of Campbell, NY and first place male/female relay team “Three Anxious Athletes” with Kirsten Dininny of Addison, NY, and Carl Holmes, Bruice Sermonis of Campbell, NY.
The first place individual racers included male winner Leland Loziere of Athens and female winner Sarrah Lewis of Owego.
