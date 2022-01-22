The year 2021 did not return to the pre-pandemic normalcy that many people likely had hoped. However, the year was still an extremely busy one for the Valley as well as the surrounding communities.
Looking ahead to the current year, another active year is in the works as communities work to push forward with new projects and initiatives while remaining safe in a COVID-19 world.
In Athens Township, “roads” and “infrastructure” will be the key words of 2022, according to township supervisor Tressa Heffron.
“It’s early to tell, but more road projects are what we’re looking forward to,” she said. “As a township, we have a lot of rural areas, which means we have more miles of road to keep track of and improve upon.”
Heffron added that the township will also look at buying a new truck this year, and is anticipating the retirement of its road foreman. Additionally, the Thomas Avenue bridge project will see progress this year as well.
“We’re also always looking at parks,” she said. “We want to continue to improve Round Top Park and host programs up there, like the concert series.”
Overall, Heffron said the township is also ready to take on any projects that come up during the year.
“More projects will be coming, for sure,” she said. “Every year has new challenges, and we’ll be ready and we’ll try to make the township a better place to live for our residents.”
The township also continues to look at shared services with other Valley municipalities, such as Sayre Borough.
Heffron added that sharing services with other municipalities is an open-ended, creative way to save taxpayers money and also builds a sense of community.
“I don’t think it should be ‘we’re the township and they’re the borough and we should operate separately and take care of just our own,’” she said. “We’re all part of the Valley. We’re all one big community. We should find ways to share things that are mutually beneficial and help each other out. The more conversations we have, the better, and just see where it takes us.”
