Wreaths across Waverly

WAVERLY — The Friends of the Waverly Cemetery Preservation are putting their own local spin on the nationally-recognized “Wreaths Across America” program.
The Friends group, whose mission is to honor and protect the history the village’s cemeteries, announced a new project on Thursday on the grounds of the East Waverly/Factoryville.
Thanks to a $500 donation from founder Ron Keene, the organization purchased 58 artificial wreaths with stands to place at the graves of local veterans from the Revolutionary War, Spanish-American War, Civil War and World Wars I and II buried at the cemetery. Keene had given the donation after being honored with the Bill Ransom Rotary Community Foundation award for 2021 because of his work with the local cemeteries.
“The group has long been a supporter of the Wreaths Across America program,” the organization said in a statement. “Wreaths Across America encourages you to honor a veterans with an evergreen wreath on or before Dec. 17. Although many in the area have participated in the past, the group became aware of the fact that many fallen soldiers have no loved ones living to honor them.”
Group officials also explained that the decision to purchase artificial wreaths was made so they could be reused for multiple years.
“Over the last few years, the group has worked on identifying and updating the records for the cemeteries in Waverly,” friends group officials stated. “Factoryville/East Waverly is one of the oldest, so this has been a challenge. We feel that we have identified the fallen veterans within this cemetery and will place a wreath on each grave. The group concentrated on this cemetery because of its size and the number of Civil War (and older) graves in this cemetery.”
Officials added that plans are already underway to continue and grow the program of placing artificial wreaths on older graves on a yearly basis. To learn more about how to get involved, the Friends of the Waverly Cemetery Preservation can be reached via its Facebook page or by phone at 607-565-9377.
