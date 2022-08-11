BARTON — A resident expressed concerns about his road to the Barton Town Board during their monthly meeting on Monday.
Problems surrounding GPS location services to Gail Drive, the street the resident resides on, and Gail Ann Drive in Waverly have occurred. Packages have been delivered to an address on Gail Ann Drive that is the same number as the resident’s home on Gail Drive.
He petitioned to combine both roads, making the entire street Gail Ann Drive.
The resident also expressed his displeasure with overgrown bushes at the bottom of Heath Road in Waverly.
“It has virtually turned it into a one lane road,” he said. “Paint on these cars today is paper thin. You can get scratched going by there.”
Another resident expressed her displeasure with plowing on Venetta Road, the street she resides on, as it is a seasonal use only road.
“Why are we wasting that kind of money?” she asked. “We spent more than $10,000 a mile to put that stone and oil down. I’ve done a lot of research on it, it’s an awful expense, and on a seasonal use road. Not only on mine, but on Notch Hill (Road) as well.”
Additionally, the resident added that she spoke to families on Venetta Road to sign a petition to input a speed limit sign. She presented the petition to the board, which asked for the speed limit to be 40 miles per hour.
“The speed on that road is just ridiculous,” she said.
Supervisor Donald Foster explained that he and Highway Superintendent Frederick Schweiger will look into the road, speak with the sheriff’s department, and possibly petition to the state to input the speed limit sign.
