SAYRE – The Sayre Revitalization Initiative and the Sayre Business Association recently teamed up to put on the inaugural Holiday Window Decorating Contest in downtown Sayre.

Windows were judged Christmas weekend, with 24 stores competing. The Sayre Public Library won the Judge’s Award for originality and creativity, with Celebrations Black Diamond Café taking home the People’s Choice Award.

The contest was held in an effort to encourage business owners to brighten their storefronts with some holiday cheer.

The effort brought success, and Sayre Mayor Henry Farley is noted as saying that the downtown “looked absolutely wonderful this year.”

“I was happy to see so many storefronts helping to dress up our beautiful downtown for the holidays,” Farley continued.

Judges for the contest consisted of local officials and art teachers, while the the People’s Choice Award was voted on by patrons using a digital QR code.

As winner of the People’s Choice Award, Celebrations Café was presented with a gift card from the Sayre Business Association. As winner of the Judge’s Award, the Sayre Public Library received a trophy that they may hold on display until 2022’s competition.

On winning the award, SPL Executive Director Heather Manchester said “we just love anything that we can do to engage and involve the community.”

“I think that we’ve seen people come in more,” Manchester continued. “So I’m just so appreciative of having this contest and doing that this year, because I think it all just kind of creates this community feeling.”

Erik Berggren can be reached at eberggren@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 231.

Recommended for you

Load comments