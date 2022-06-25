TIOGA CENTER — On Friday night, Tioga Central senior Jayda Vargason joined dozens of her fellow Tigers and tossed her cap into the air, marking the end of a chapter of her life, but beginning a new one.
While she has a plan in place for the next phase of her life — attending St. John Fisher College to study biology — she was happy to take a moment prior to graduation and reflect on her high school career.
There was much for Vargason to remember as she spent much of her time participating in sports and programs such as volleyball, cheerleading, Spanish club, prom committee, National Honor Society, her church, and more.
“I just love the sense of community that Tioga gave me,” she said. “There’s just lots of opportunities and new experiences. I’ll never forget all the memories I’ve made.”
Specifically, she recalled being able to go to Spain as part of Spanish Club, and cheering when the Tigers won the New York state football championship.
While she will always look back on her high school days fondly, Vargason noted that the pandemic did present a challenge.
“I did struggle with the online learning,” she said. “Having such good teachers helped a lot, but when it’s online, it’s all on you. But when we got back in person — just that support system that Tioga Central has — everyone was there for me.”
While Vargason could not name just one thing that she would miss the most about high school, she tried to encompass it all into one phrase.
“I’ll miss the Tioga pride,” she said. “There’s just a strong sense of family and community. The staff is so supportive to anyone who needs help, and they really have a ‘no student left behind’ approach.”
Vargason added that the district’s sense of community goes well beyond the walls of the school facilities, and cited the instances that district staff helped families in difficult times such as natural disasters.
“It’s not just about school,” she said. “It feels like family.”
