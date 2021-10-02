ATHENS TOWNSHIP — The Athens Township Supervisors approved preliminary plans for the construction of a Dollar General in East Athens — provided certain conditions are met — during their meeting on Wednesday.
The 10,640 foot retail structure will sit on two acres of property, and the address will be 1100 Front St.
There will be a 50-foot gap between the edge of the parking lot and neighboring residences, and the property will be fenced in on the sides that do not face the road.
A representative from Dollar General said that there will be one off-hours delivery per week, and the rest will be during the day.
Foliage will be planted along the road-facing portion of the parking lot to block headlights. Dollar General will be responsible for maintenance of the plants.
The lights in the parking lot will be required to shut off no later than 11 p.m.
The Township Planning Commission originally recommended a waiver for a sidewalk, but the supervisors noted that the store could bring increased foot traffic to the area, and will require a sidewalk to be laid down on Front St. in order to meet the conditions for approval.
Additionally, the new property owner and the township must draft and sign a stormwater maintenance agreement.
Dollar General will also need to submit a sign package for the township’s approval if they choose to put up a sign.
The Dollar General said construction is unlikely to start until after the winter.
In other business, the supervisors decided to table the approval of the township’s Minimum Municipal Obligation due a numbers discrepancy that needs to be resolved.
