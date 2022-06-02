Drug possession

A Towanda woman is facing multiple drug possession charges following her alleged involvement in an incident that took place on Gateway Industrial Drive in Athens Township on May 11.

According to township police, Nova Jo N.M.I. Wright, 36, was charged following a traffic stop.

Wright is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on July 5.

Trespassing

A 38-year-old man was charged with trespassing following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place at a North Elmer Avenue residence in Sayre on May 26.

According to borough police, Jacob Lange was charged after continuously visiting the residence and not leaving.

Lange was jailed in lieu of $15,000 bail, and is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on June 7.

Fleeing from police

An Athens man was charged with fleeing from police and several summary traffic offenses following his alleged involvement in an incident took place on Orange Hill Road in Athens Township on May 23.

According to township police, Tyler Gunnar Haines, 32, was charged following an attempted traffic stop.

Haines is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on July 5.

Driving under the influence

A Sayre man was charged with DUI following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place on May 1 on the Burlington Turnpike.

According to state police, Jeffrey Coombs, 43, was charged following a traffic stop.

Charges were filed through Magisterial District Court Judge Todd Carr’s office. No court information was provided by state police.

Recommended for you

Load comments