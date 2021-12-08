HARRISBURG — Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus, has been awarded $3.5 million for a major renovation project through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), according to a press release from State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna) and State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23).
“I am pleased the governor deemed this project to be worthy of RACP funding and look forward to its completion,” said Pickett. “Our region has not been spared from the effects of COVID-19 and the strain it has put on rural hospitals. I am a strong supporter of this project, which is vital to the well-being of the communities served by the hospital.”
Specifically, the funding will go toward renovations to the hospital’s first floor and infrastructure upgrades. The project is also expected to create 25 jobs, according to the press release.
“I was happy to lend my support to this project,” Yaw said. “Robert Packer Hospital will be able to utilize this state investment to upgrade the existing emergency room, relocate the inpatient medical and surgical unit and add acute inpatient rehabilitation services that are not currently found in the area, while creating additional jobs in the health care industry.”
According to the press release, funding for this RACP grant and others was authorized by lawmakers in the Capital Budget Project Itemization Act. RACP is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic and historical improvement projects with a focus on job creation.
Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Managing Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.